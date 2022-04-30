NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Bengals Third Round Pick Zachary Carter

Cincinnati took Carter with the 95th overall pick.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter with the 95th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old had 32 tackles (11 for loss) and eight sacks last season. He had 20.5 tackles for loss in his final 24 games with the Gators.

"Trying to get sacks and hunting the QB, I live for that. I’m always hunting," Carter said. "I look at is as a lion just hunting for his prey. I’ve got to get to that QB. That’s what changes games."

Carter tested like an high-end athlete during the pre-draft process and certainly has the college production to back it up. He played at the 3-technique, 5-technique and at defensive end at Florida.

The Bengals will start him at 3-technique in the NFL.

Let's watch a few clips of the newest member of the Bengals' defense.

