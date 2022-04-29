CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked safety Dax Hill in the first round (31st overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old says that his versatility is his biggest strength. He played the nickel cornerback spot, while also moving around the field as a safety in different defensive packages for Michigan last season

The Wolverines never played him on the boundary, but the Bengals may consider it depending on what happens during the draft. They have two starting safeties and getting Hill reps on the outside could benefit him and the team.

"Yeah, I mean definitely," Hill told All Bengals when asked if he wanted to try his hand at the outside cornerback spot. "With corner, that's something I definitely have to prepare myself for. Whatever that is and whenever that is I'm ready for the challenge."

Hill would get to face some of the top wide receivers in the game in practice, including Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"I know that's gonna improve my game," he said. "Going against those guys will help prepare myself for the future."

The Bengals could consider using Hill on the boundary and see if he's effective in that role.

"He definitely brings that versatility," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Friday. "I just think we get him here, see what he is, see what he's all about. Once you get around these guys and see what they can handle, we'll see."

Hill is open to playing any role the Bengals want him to and his versatility is what sets him apart from other players in the 2022 draft class.

