Skip to main content

Dax Hill Willing To Play Outside Corner Role If Asked By Bengals' Coaching Staff

Will Hill play the boundary cornerback spot?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked safety Dax Hill in the first round (31st overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The 21-year-old says that his versatility is his biggest strength. He played the nickel cornerback spot, while also moving around the field as a safety in different defensive packages for Michigan last season

The Wolverines never played him on the boundary, but the Bengals may consider it depending on what happens during the draft. They have two starting safeties and getting Hill reps on the outside could benefit him and the team. 

"Yeah, I mean definitely," Hill told All Bengals when asked if he wanted to try his hand at the outside cornerback spot. "With corner, that's something I definitely have to prepare myself for. Whatever that is and whenever that is I'm ready for the challenge."

Hill would get to face some of the top wide receivers in the game in practice, including Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. 

"I know that's gonna improve my game," he said. "Going against those guys will help prepare myself for the future."

The Bengals could consider using Hill on the boundary and see if he's effective in that role. 

"He definitely brings that versatility," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Friday. "I just think we get him here, see what he is, see what he's all about. Once you get around these guys and see what they can handle, we'll see."

Hill is open to playing any role the Bengals want him to and his versatility is what sets him apart from other players in the 2022 draft class.   

For more on the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round

Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit

Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?

Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill is announced as the thirty-first overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Daxton Hill: 'Excited to Get to Work, Put on For the City and Make Sure We Get That Super Bowl'

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Exercise Jonah Williams' Fifth-Year Option

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Daxton Hill Draft Call
News

Watch: Bengals First Round Pick Daxton Hill Gets the Call

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

NFL Draft Breakdown: Best Available Players for Cincinnati Bengals on Day Two

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Daxton Hill, Dax Hill
GM Report

Bengals Receive Praise After Taking Daxton Hill in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien7 hours ago
Michigan's Daxton Hill, right, breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State's Jayden Reed, left, during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. 201031 Msu Um 077a
AllBengals Insiders+

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants to be Both for the Bengals

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during a warm up prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

2022 NFL Draft: Bengals Got it Right With Michigan Safety Daxton Hill

By James Rapien16 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) rushes during the first halfagainst the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Take Michigan Safety Daxton Hill With 31st Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien17 hours ago