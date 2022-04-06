Bengals Hire New Athletic Trainer For 2022 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially announced the hiring of Matt Summers on Wednesday. He's their new director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer.
The move comes after Paul Sparling decided to retire after 30 years with the team.
“After conducting an extensive search process, we’re excited to have Matt join the Bengals as our new director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer,” Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said in a statement. “Matt’s experience in the NFL and college athletics has prepared him for this leadership role. Matt has a tremendous reputation and is known for his ability to build strong connections with the athletes he works with. We pride ourselves on providing elite medical care and look forward to the role Matt will play in continuing this high standard.”
Summers spent the last four years (2018-22) at the University of Louisville, where he served as senior director of sports medicine and head football athletic trainer, and was a member of their athletics department leadership team.
Check out the Bengals' official announcement below.
