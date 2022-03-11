A controversial draft pick turned into a reliable asset last season as Evan McPherson etched his name into the record books. His right leg helped the Bengals make a Super Bowl run.



McPherson finished the regular season by making 28-of-33 field goal attempts. Nine of those kicks made were from 50 yards or more, including a franchise record 58-yarder against Denver.

The 22-year old went on to set the NFL record for most field goals made from 50 or more yards in a single season, including the playoffs, with 12.

He booted an impressive 14-of-14 field goals through the uprights in the postseason, tying future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri for most field goals made in the playoffs, as well as postseason games with four field goals made (3).

McPherson achieved those feats as a rookie.

“He’s going to break all the [Bengals] records,” Bengals legend Jim Breech said during an exclusive interview with All Bengals. “He’ll eventually get my scoring [record].”

Breech spent 13 seasons with the Bengals from 1980-1992. The former kicker is Cincinnati’s all-time leading scorer with 1,151 points. He scored in 186 consecutive games.

McPherson tallied 178 points in his first season.

“I was told one time by Reggie Williams that if you want to do something to get the respect of the players then make critical kicks, do things at important times,” Breech said. “I think he [McPherson] certainly did that and much more.”

The Alabama native possesses the physical traits ideal for a kicker, but his mental game is what separates the budding star. McPherson bounced back from early season woes after missing three field goals in the first five games.

Zac Taylor, Darrin Simmons, and the players continued to express their unwavering support of McPherson after those misses, which according to Breech, is all you need as a kicker for a confidence boost. Following the back-and-forth misses between McPherson and Mason Crosby during the Green Bay overtime thriller, McPherson’s boost kicked in, literally.

After Week 5 through the Super Bowl, he made 37-of-39 field goals. The rookie was put in pressure situation after pressure situation, continuing to come up big whether it was a kick from 50 or more yards out or a game winner.

He proved his value and showed everyone that he was worth the fifth-round draft pick the Bengals used on him last April.

As McPherson’s confidence began to grow, he had enough assurance to guarantee a win prior to kicking the game winning field goals against the Titans to advance to the AFC Championship game.

“Why not make a guarantee on the sideline? If you miss it, nobody’s going to say anything,” Breech said. “Everybody approaches it a little bit differently. He has great confidence and he has shown it day in and day out.”

Breech admitted he stayed quiet in those situations to not jinx himself during his playing games, but admires the certainty the young kicker has.

McPherson went on to file to have his nickname ‘Money Mac’ trademarked after kicking the game winner in Tennessee. Breech could be coined with a clutch nickname himself after posting a perfect 9-of-9 record on field goals in overtime and high-stake postseason kicks.

McPherson’s game winning kicks against the Titans and Chiefs join Breech’s 40-yard field goal in Super Bowl XXIII that gave the Bengals a 16-13 lead with 3:20 left in the game as some of the best kicks in franchise history.

Breech thinks McPherson has the "it" factor and has stabilized the kicking position Cincinnati has yearned for since Mike Nugent’s departure. He believes McPherson will have a career similar to Ravens star kicker Justin Tucker as long as the Bengals offense can put him in position to score.

The Bengals legend was able to capitalize from the high-power offenses led by Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason during his time in Cincinnati. McPherson is in a similar situation with Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' electric playmakers.

However, the one area that separates the Cincinnati teams of the 80’s, particularly the 1981 and 1988 AFC Championship teams from the present-day Bengals, is a solidified offensive line.

“If they had a top-ten offensive line, that offense would be amazing,” Breech said. “The good thing, from a free agent standpoint, is people want to come to Cincinnati. Joe Burrow is like the pied piper.”

Breech assumes the Burrow effect will land top free agents to protect the quarterback along with the team’s cap space and young core of players.

A substantial offensive line and depth at defensive positions are the missing pieces to an already confident Bengals team. This offseason is arguably the most important in the franchise’s history with free agency and the draft to build on the momentum in Cincinnati.

Watch our entire conversation with Breech below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

