Skip to main content

Bengals Reportedly Have Interest in Signing 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Will Cincinnati sign the former first round pick later this month?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been connected to multiple free agent offensive linemen over the past few weeks. 

They're reportedly interested in adding a veteran center like Ryan Jensen or Bradley Bozeman. They're also hoping to add a proven guard according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.   

49ers guard Laken Tomlinson is "emerging" as a top player at his position and could spark a bidding war according to the report. The Bengals are interested in Tomlinson. The Panthers, Vikings, Steelers, Jets and Seahawks were also mentioned as potential suitors. 

Tomlinson started all 17 games for San Francisco and gave up just two sacks in 1,094 offensive snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus. The former first round pick turned 30-years-old last month. 

For more on the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

PFF Projects Bengals to Sign Top Offensive Lineman in Free Agency

Read More

Important Dates That Every Bengals Fan Should Have on Their Calendar

Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade O-Line in Middle Rounds of Draft

Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah

Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman

Jessie Bates Doesn't Want to Play on Franchise Tag

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss

Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Jan 2, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson (75) during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Reportedly Have Interest in Signing 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

By James Rapien13 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (OL41) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
GM Report

Three Offensive Linemen That Helped Their Draft Stock at the 2022 NFL Combine

By James RapienMar 5, 2022
Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) spikes the ball after a touchdown by running back Mark Ingram (21) against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Expected to Have 'Serious Interest' in Signing Free Agent Center

By James RapienMar 4, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) reacts after intercepting a pass in the Tennessee Titans end zone in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patriots' Star Cornerback J.C. Jackson Expected to Hit Free Agent Market

By James RapienMar 4, 2022
Tyler Linderbaum
GM Report

Tyler Linderbaum's Size Concerns Grow After Being Measured at NFL Combine

By James RapienMar 4, 2022
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC center Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Lightning (66) smiles after a play against the AFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Film Breakdown: Ryan Jensen is the Glass-Eater Frank Pollack is Searching For

By Mike SantagataMar 4, 2022
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans 19-16 during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Agent for 'Prominent Tight End' Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

By James RapienMar 3, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Open to Spending Big on Star O-Lineman in Free Agency: 'Make Sure He is Worth it'

By James RapienMar 3, 2022