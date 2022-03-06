Bengals Reportedly Have Interest in Signing 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Will Cincinnati sign the former first round pick later this month?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been connected to multiple free agent offensive linemen over the past few weeks.

They're reportedly interested in adding a veteran center like Ryan Jensen or Bradley Bozeman. They're also hoping to add a proven guard according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

49ers guard Laken Tomlinson is "emerging" as a top player at his position and could spark a bidding war according to the report. The Bengals are interested in Tomlinson. The Panthers, Vikings, Steelers, Jets and Seahawks were also mentioned as potential suitors.

Tomlinson started all 17 games for San Francisco and gave up just two sacks in 1,094 offensive snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus. The former first round pick turned 30-years-old last month.

