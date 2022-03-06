Bengals Reportedly Have Interest in Signing 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been connected to multiple free agent offensive linemen over the past few weeks.
They're reportedly interested in adding a veteran center like Ryan Jensen or Bradley Bozeman. They're also hoping to add a proven guard according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.
49ers guard Laken Tomlinson is "emerging" as a top player at his position and could spark a bidding war according to the report. The Bengals are interested in Tomlinson. The Panthers, Vikings, Steelers, Jets and Seahawks were also mentioned as potential suitors.
Tomlinson started all 17 games for San Francisco and gave up just two sacks in 1,094 offensive snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus. The former first round pick turned 30-years-old last month.
For more on the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center
Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals
Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals
Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency
Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams
Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen
'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman
NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31
PFF Projects Bengals to Sign Top Offensive Lineman in Free Agency
Read More
Important Dates That Every Bengals Fan Should Have on Their Calendar
Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade O-Line in Middle Rounds of Draft
Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery
Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah
Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency
Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman
Jessie Bates Doesn't Want to Play on Franchise Tag
Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati
Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss
Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff
Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?
Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl
Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals