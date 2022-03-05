Bengals Expected to Have 'Serious Interest' in Signing Free Agent Center

The team could save over $6 million in cap space by releasing Trey Hopkins.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have "serious interest" in signing a starting center in free agency according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Cincinnati desperately needs to improve its' offensive line this offseason and adding a top center appears to be a priority.

The Bengals are rumored to be interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen and Baltimore Ravens' center Bradley Bozeman.

Both players are expected to land "hefty" contracts according to Wilson.

The Buccaneers are hoping to retain Jensen, meanwhile the Jets, Jaguars and other teams will join the Bengals in pursuit of the top free agent centers.

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Cincinnati could release starting center Trey Hopkins and save $6 million in cap space. That would give them extra flexibility in their pursuit of Jensen, Bozeman or another veteran center in free agency.

