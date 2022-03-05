Skip to main content

Bengals Expected to Have 'Serious Interest' in Signing Free Agent Center

The team could save over $6 million in cap space by releasing Trey Hopkins.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have "serious interest" in signing a starting center in free agency according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network

Cincinnati desperately needs to improve its' offensive line this offseason and adding a top center appears to be a priority. 

The Bengals are rumored to be interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen and Baltimore Ravens' center Bradley Bozeman. 

Both players are expected to land "hefty" contracts according to Wilson

The Buccaneers are hoping to retain Jensen, meanwhile the Jets, Jaguars and other teams will join the Bengals in pursuit of the top free agent centers. 

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Cincinnati could release starting center Trey Hopkins and save $6 million in cap space. That would give them extra flexibility in their pursuit of Jensen, Bozeman or another veteran center in free agency. 

For more on the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

Read More

PFF Projects Bengals to Sign Top Offensive Lineman in Free Agency

Important Dates That Every Bengals Fan Should Have on Their Calendar

Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade O-Line in Middle Rounds of Draft

Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah

Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman

Jessie Bates Doesn't Want to Play on Franchise Tag

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss

Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) spikes the ball after a touchdown by running back Mark Ingram (21) against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Expected to Have 'Serious Interest' in Signing Free Agent Center

By James Rapien4 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) reacts after intercepting a pass in the Tennessee Titans end zone in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patriots' Star Cornerback J.C. Jackson Expected to Hit Free Agent Market

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Tyler Linderbaum
GM Report

Tyler Linderbaum's Size Concerns Grow After Being Measured at NFL Combine

By James Rapien9 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC center Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Lightning (66) smiles after a play against the AFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Film Breakdown: Ryan Jensen is the Glass-Eater Frank Pollack is Searching For

By Mike Santagata11 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans 19-16 during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Agent for 'Prominent Tight End' Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

By James RapienMar 3, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Open to Spending Big on Star O-Lineman in Free Agency: 'Make Sure He is Worth it'

By James RapienMar 3, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack instructs the unit during training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Frank Pollack's Comments on the Offensive Line, Eli Apple's Future and More

By James RapienMar 3, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Switch Coming? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

By James RapienMar 2, 2022