CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need to fix their offensive line this offseason. They plan to address the position in free agency according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"Getting a strong sense the Bengals are end up with at least one proven veteran upgrade for their offensive line, and maybe two," La Canfora wrote on Wednesday. "They are interested in some tackles and interior linemen and have oodles of cap space."

Cincinnati has been linked to multiple free agents, including Ryan Jensen, Bradley Bozeman and Laken Tomlinson.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack also left the door open to potentially moving left tackle Jonah Williams to another spot. That would only make sense if they landed a top tier left tackle, but it's something the team is at least open to depending on how the offseason unfolds.

The Bengals are confident that some of their young linemen can develop, but they absolutely need to add at least two proven players that can help keep Joe Burrow upright in 2022.

