Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Best Offensive Line Fits in Free Agency
The Bengals know they need to address their offensive line in free agency.
Whether it’s two or three players, they will make some key additions next week. There are a ton of talented free agents who all have strengths and weaknesses in key areas. I couldn't get to all of them, but I watched 3+ games of 19 different offensive linemen that the Bengals could sign.
I'll list the pros and cons and whether or not they fit both the wide zone and the spread portions of the Bengals offense.
Let’s quickly go over what makes a player a fit in the Bengals' offense. For the run game, the player should be athletic, able to block at the second level, and good on combination blocks. In the pass game they will be looking for guys who anchor, use their hands well, have length, and guys who process quickly.
When it comes to the tiers think of each one as a different level of player. For example: Tier 1 is elite, Tier 2 is good, Tier 3 is solid, and Tier 4 is average.
This is just a reflection of where I think they currently stand as offensive linemen. Some of them have the potential to become much better over time.
Terron Armstead
Pros:
- Extremely athletic (fastest ever 40-yard dash for an OL)
- Bully in the run game
- Rock in pass protection
- One of the 3 best left tackles in the entire league
- Master of hand usage
- Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
Cons:
- Extremely expensive
- Injury history
- Once in a while loses to power
- 30 years old
Scheme Fit: Perfection 10/10 — A rock in pass protection while being possibly the best left tackle in the league on wide zone. He's a perfect fit in the Bengals' offense.
Free Agent Tier: 1
For more on Terron Armstead, watch our complete breakdown here.
Ryan Jensen
Pros:
- Tone Setter and glass-eater
- Strong and thickly built for a center
- Looks to find work when uncovered in pass protection
- One of the best centers in the league at blocking one on one
- Good get off for back blocks
- Core strength to turn and torque guys
- Can pull and kick or wrap as the lead blocker
- Championship pedigree
Cons:
- Can be too aggressive and not give help to his guards when he is expected to
- Miscommunication was an issue on stunts this past year
- Expensive
- 30 years old
Scheme Fit: 7/10 — This isn't a bad fit for the Bengals. He can run on wide zone and pass protect well, but his best block to me is the back block on power and counter. Maybe the Bengals sign him and then change some of their running game? Either way it’s an upgrade and he would add more leadership to the locker room as well.
Free Agent Tier: 1
For more on Ryan Jensen, check out our complete breakdown here.
Brandon Scherff
Pros:
- Eye discipline and processing on stunts
- Advanced hand usage
- Grip Strength
- Agile, flexible, and athletic
- Experience in wide zone system
- Hand placement on punches
Cons:
- Very expensive
- Injury history
- Can be beaten by power
- Does not sustain blocks all that well against very good competition
Scheme Fit: 10/10 — Similar to Armstead, this is a slam dunk fit for the Bengals. He does everything that they are looking for at a high level.
Free Agent Tier: 1
Laken Tomlinson
Pros:
- Explosive out of his stance
- Great at the second level
- Knack for knowing exactly when he needs to come off combination blocks
- Plays with great pad level
- Good hand placement
- Flexibility to turn and seal
- Core strength to torque defenders and uproot them
- Thick and a very strong lower body
Cons:
- Not a ton of true pass set experience in San Francisco
- Played next to the best left tackle in football
- Gives up his chest a little bit too often
- Occasionally stops his feet on contact in pass protection
- 30 years old
Scheme Fit: 8/10 — Playing in a similar system for the run game is nice and he is at his best working combination blocks and blocking at the second level on wide zone. However, he does not have the same ability or experience in the passing game, so there would be some projection if he came to Cincinnati.
Free Agent Tier: 2
Austin Corbett
Pros:
- Powerful combination blocks
- Blocking and moving linebackers at the second level
- Surprising ability to torque and move defenders with his core strength
- Quick processing on stunts
- Very athletic
- Championship pedigree
- Resetting his hands to get better leverage
- 26 years old
Cons:
- Struggles against very powerful defensive tackles
- Steps under himself when reach blocking
- Pad level can get high
- Occassionally prefers to push defenders rather than sustaining the block
Scheme Fit: 7.5/10 — Similar to Tomlinson, Corbett is everything you want for the wide zone scheme. He blocks well at the second level, works combinations well, can move defenders with his core strength, and is athletic. The only issue he has with that part of the offense is that he almost always steps under himself with the first step. For the pass game it’s more of a projection and he struggles to anchor against strong players.
Free Agent Tier: 2.5
Andrew Norwell
Pros:
- Stout, strong, and hard to move
- Working combination blocks
- From Cincinnati
- Still very solid in pass protection
- Can work within a phone booth as a guard
- Great size
Cons:
- Bad athlete
- Has regressed in Jacksonville
- Doesn’t recover well when he falls for shimmies or fakes
- 30 years old
Scheme Fit: 5/10 — He simply lacks the athleticism for a wide zone run game, but he is a great fit for the spread passing game portion of the offense. This could be raised up to a 6 or even 7 if the Bengals are going to weigh the pass game portion of the offense much more heavily.
Free Agent Tier: 2.5
Trent Brown
Pros:
- Length (36 inch arms!!!)
- Strength to displace defenders
- Grip strength to latch
- Surprisingly explosive kickslide
- Very very large human being
- Championship pedigree
Cons:
- Bad athleticism
- Injury history
- Weight concerns
- Motivation
Scheme Fit: 5/10 — He’s not much of an athlete, but when New England ran wide zone it seemed like he was not abysmal. He fits the spread portion of the offense much better because he is a plus pass protector.
Free Agent Tier: 2.5
Morgan Moses
Pros:
- An iron man at RT who never misses a game
- Wide zone experience
- Length
- Good hand usage and technique
- Sustains blocks fairly well at the second level
- Solid athleticism
- Explosive out of his stance
- Good work on combination blocks
Cons:
- Has a bad tell for run vs pass in his stance
- 31 years old
- Prone to oversetting against stutter moves
- Can get caught off guard by speed to power moves
Scheme Fit: 8/10 — The explosiveness, athleticism, combination blocks, work at the second level, and experience in wide zone make him a great fit for the run game. He is not a perfect fit for what Frank Pollack wants in pass protection with his issues, but is still a good fit overall.
Free Agent Tier: 3
Riley Reiff
Pros:
- Experience in a wide zone system
- Smart player that understands his weaknesses
- Versatility to play either side
- Solid understanding of leverage
- Patient and accurate hand usage
- Great body positioning in the run game
Cons:
- Lost this past season to an ankle injury
- 33 years old
- Not much length
- Two hand puncher
- Losing more athleticism every year
Scheme Fit: 7.5/10 — This would be an 8/10 with his experience and time with wide zone, but he may lose more athleticism with his age in conjunction with that ankle injury. While he lacks the ideal length to pass protect, he has made it this far in his career because he knows how to work around it.
Free Agent Tier: 3
Connor Williams
Pros:
- 24 years old
- Pop in his punch
- Blocking at the second level
- Agility to mirror defenders
- Nice ability to quickly use flipper on combination blocks
- Resets hands to gain leverage
Cons:
- Very wide hand placement
- Holding penalties
- Gives up his chest
- Loses quickly and emphatically
- Has not shown much improvement since being named the starter at left guard
Scheme Fit: 8/10 - He does a great job on wide zone and for the most part fits what they are looking for in pass protection. The penalties, wide hands, and inability to anchor is keeping him from being any higher than an 8/10 however.
Free Agent Tier: 3
Quinton Spain
Pros:
- Experience in a wide zone system
- Was very good against stunts with Jonah Williams on the left side
- Nasty snatch trap to put defenders on their face
- Should not be very expensive
- Shown to be a good fit within the locker room this past year
- Versatility to play multiple positions
- Power in the run game
- Good job finding work and punishing defenders when uncovered
Cons:
- 30 years old
- Gave up the pressure to Aaron Donald to end the Super Bowl
- Not a great athlete at this point in his career
- Does not mirror and move with defenders all that well
Scheme Fit: 5/10 — Surprisingly Spain isn’t that great of a fit for the system despite playing in it last season. He may be better suited for a power run game with his play strength and lack of athleticism now. He still is good on stunts and overall does a lot of what they are looking for in the passing game.
Free Agent Tier: 3
Ben Jones
Pros:
- Ability to quickly get out of his stance to reach and seal nose tackles
- Experience in a wide zone system
- Combination block experience and the ability to overtake so someone can climb
- Snap and set ability in pass protection
- Strong core to torque defenders
- Picks up stunts well
- Typically puts himself in good position to help his guards
- Hip flexibility to turn and seal
Cons:
- Starting to look his age
- Clearly losing some of his athleticism
- Had his lunch money taken by DJ Reader in the playoffs
- Trouble reaching anyone outside of a 1T
- 32 Years Old
Scheme Fit: 6/10 — I thought this scheme fit was going to be much better going in, but Jones looks like he’s losing more and more of his athleticism. His inability to reach a 2i is frustrating for a wide zone team. He would need to be babied a bit with guard help for that. I still think he’s a solid pass protector for a center though, which is why this is above a 5.
Free Agent Tier: 3
Bradley Bozeman
Pros:
- Quick out of his stance on back blocks
- Powerful punch in pass protection that stops defenders
- Good grip strength to latch onto pass rushers
- Thickly built center
- Versatility to play all 3 positions
- Can snap and pull
Cons:
- Not much of an athlete
- Short Arms
- Was not very good in pass protection at guard
- Not good on reach blocks because of his limited athleticism
- Clicks his heels when sliding
- Baltimore was terrible against blitzes this season
Scheme Fit: 3/10 — The Bengals have been linked to Bozeman but the fit doesn't make much sense to me. His limited athleticism really shows on the few times that Baltimore would run zone plays. He typically struggled to reach anyone set at a 2i or further away. He is a great power scheme center, but even when it comes to the pass protection element, there are concerns. He was the center for a team that could not figure out 0 blitzes. Yes, he’s a versatile player, but he struggled mightily in pass protection at guard when he played there.
Free Agent Tier: 3
Ted Karras
Pros:
- Championship Pedigree
- Passes off stunts very well
- Good timing on his combination blocks
- Can sustain and run at the second level
- Good timing with his punch in pass protection
- Pretty good hand placement
- Does a good job of resetting his hands
Cons:
- Protected a lot by the center slide in the Patriots system
- Can be knocked back against power
- Not much play strength to drive guys around the hoop
- Gives up his chest too often
- Not a very good athlete
Scheme Fit: 5/10 — Karras is better than I thought he would be, but he’s a middling athlete that struggles to anchor despite his ability to reset his hands and get lower than the defender. He doesn’t have that much power to pass protect. Not a great athlete, but should do OK on wide zone with his ability on combination blocks.
Free Agent Tier: 3.5
James Daniels
Pros:
- 24 years old
- Very athletic
- Long arms for an interior player
- Resets his hands very well to put them in better position
- Very quick processing and eye discipline on stunts
- Works pretty well on combination blocks
- Can get to the second level effectively
Cons:
- Plays guard at under 300 pounds and it definitely shows
- Feet are still a mess at times
- Steps under himself on wide zone
- Moves his weight off of the midline in pass protection constantly
- Has not improved since joining the Bears
Scheme Fit: 7.5/10 — The scheme fit here is better than the current player. He’s extremely athletic, has length, can work at the second level, is OK with his hands, processes quickly, and puts himself in good position on combination blocks. The reason it’s not higher is because of everything else that he currently does. There is a ton of potential here if you believe that Chicago just failed him though.
Free Agent Tier: 3.5
Alex Cappa
Pros:
- Championship pedigree
- Strength in his punch to stop defenders in their tracks
- Ability to anchor against strong defensive tackles
- Short area quickness to mirror defenders
- Power to displace defenders
Cons:
- Not a great athlete to run on wide zone
- Inconsistent against stunts
- Has a habit of stopping his feet on contact
- Shorter arms and wingspan
Scheme Fit: 6/10 - Cappa would do OK in a wide zone system although I think he does his best work when he is trying to move defenders vertically. He lacks the length that Pollack desires in the pass game. He does have some of the other traits that he is looking for like his punch and ability to anchor.
Free Agent Tier: 3.5
Evan Brown
Pros:
- 25 years old
- Keeps a good base when sliding in pass protection
- Strength to anchor
- Fairly quick out of his stance
- Strong punch to stop defenders
- Rarely pushed back at the point of contact
Cons:
- Feet get wide on contact from time to time taking away his power
- Tad late on recognizing stunts and late movement
- Shorter arms
- Career journeyman
- Feels like the game moves a little bit too quick for him at times
Scheme Fit: 5.5/10 — He lacks ideal length and is late to recognize stunts, but he is a very strong player. His punch will stop defenders in their tracks and can drop his anchor quickly against defenders who try to use power against him. He is also fairly quick out of his stance. Just has some roughness around the edges that may need worked out.
Free Agent Tier: 4
Mark Glowinski
Pros:
- Solid grip strength
- Moves pretty well in the short area
- Keeps feet low to the ground in pass protection
- Quick out of his stance
- Does a nice job when working combination blocks
- Seals defenders well in the run game
Cons:
- Pad level can get high
- Was the clear worst starting OL for the Colts
- Inconsistent when taking on various power moves
- Can miss his hand placement against quick targets
- Not much potential for growth
Scheme Fit: 7/10 — The main issues here are with his pad level and what that does to him against power. Coming from the multiple run game of Indy I wasn’t sure if he would fit that well with the run game, but he looks like he would play well in a wide zone system.
Free Agent Tier: 4
Brian Allen
Pros:
- Experience in a wide zone system
- Championship pedigree
- Can torque defenders
- Short area quickness to mirror defenders
- Finds work
- Combo blocks to the second level
- Quick to get his hands on defenders after snapping the ball
Cons:
- Snaps the ball weird under center
- Botched a shotgun snap in a huge moment
- Under 300 pounds
- Stubby
- Not a strong player
Scheme Fit: 7/10 — He’s not exactly what the Bengals are looking for when it comes to the spread shotgun portion of the offense, but he’s a pretty good fit in the wide zone system. The lack of length and strength does hurt him however.
Free Agent Tier: 4
