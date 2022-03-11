Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Best Offensive Line Fits in Free Agency

The Bengals know they need to address their offensive line in free agency.

Whether it’s two or three players, they will make some key additions next week. There are a ton of talented free agents who all have strengths and weaknesses in key areas. I couldn't get to all of them, but I watched 3+ games of 19 different offensive linemen that the Bengals could sign.

I'll list the pros and cons and whether or not they fit both the wide zone and the spread portions of the Bengals offense.

Let’s quickly go over what makes a player a fit in the Bengals' offense. For the run game, the player should be athletic, able to block at the second level, and good on combination blocks. In the pass game they will be looking for guys who anchor, use their hands well, have length, and guys who process quickly.

When it comes to the tiers think of each one as a different level of player. For example: Tier 1 is elite, Tier 2 is good, Tier 3 is solid, and Tier 4 is average.

This is just a reflection of where I think they currently stand as offensive linemen. Some of them have the potential to become much better over time.

Terron Armstead

Pros:

Extremely athletic (fastest ever 40-yard dash for an OL)

Bully in the run game

Rock in pass protection

One of the 3 best left tackles in the entire league

Master of hand usage

Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cons:

Extremely expensive

Injury history

Once in a while loses to power

30 years old

Scheme Fit: Perfection 10/10 — A rock in pass protection while being possibly the best left tackle in the league on wide zone. He's a perfect fit in the Bengals' offense.

Free Agent Tier: 1

For more on Terron Armstead, watch our complete breakdown here.

Ryan Jensen

Pros:

Tone Setter and glass-eater

Strong and thickly built for a center

Looks to find work when uncovered in pass protection

One of the best centers in the league at blocking one on one

Good get off for back blocks

Core strength to turn and torque guys

Can pull and kick or wrap as the lead blocker

Championship pedigree

Cons:

Can be too aggressive and not give help to his guards when he is expected to

Miscommunication was an issue on stunts this past year

Expensive

30 years old

Scheme Fit: 7/10 — This isn't a bad fit for the Bengals. He can run on wide zone and pass protect well, but his best block to me is the back block on power and counter. Maybe the Bengals sign him and then change some of their running game? Either way it’s an upgrade and he would add more leadership to the locker room as well.

Free Agent Tier: 1

For more on Ryan Jensen, check out our complete breakdown here.

Brandon Scherff

Pros:

Eye discipline and processing on stunts

Advanced hand usage

Grip Strength

Agile, flexible, and athletic

Experience in wide zone system

Hand placement on punches

Cons:

Very expensive

Injury history

Can be beaten by power

Does not sustain blocks all that well against very good competition

Scheme Fit: 10/10 — Similar to Armstead, this is a slam dunk fit for the Bengals. He does everything that they are looking for at a high level.

Free Agent Tier: 1

Laken Tomlinson

Pros:

Explosive out of his stance

Great at the second level

Knack for knowing exactly when he needs to come off combination blocks

Plays with great pad level

Good hand placement

Flexibility to turn and seal

Core strength to torque defenders and uproot them

Thick and a very strong lower body

Cons:

Not a ton of true pass set experience in San Francisco

Played next to the best left tackle in football

Gives up his chest a little bit too often

Occasionally stops his feet on contact in pass protection

30 years old

Scheme Fit: 8/10 — Playing in a similar system for the run game is nice and he is at his best working combination blocks and blocking at the second level on wide zone. However, he does not have the same ability or experience in the passing game, so there would be some projection if he came to Cincinnati.

Free Agent Tier: 2

Austin Corbett

Pros:

Powerful combination blocks

Blocking and moving linebackers at the second level

Surprising ability to torque and move defenders with his core strength

Quick processing on stunts

Very athletic

Championship pedigree

Resetting his hands to get better leverage

26 years old

Cons:

Struggles against very powerful defensive tackles

Steps under himself when reach blocking

Pad level can get high

Occassionally prefers to push defenders rather than sustaining the block

Scheme Fit: 7.5/10 — Similar to Tomlinson, Corbett is everything you want for the wide zone scheme. He blocks well at the second level, works combinations well, can move defenders with his core strength, and is athletic. The only issue he has with that part of the offense is that he almost always steps under himself with the first step. For the pass game it’s more of a projection and he struggles to anchor against strong players.

Free Agent Tier: 2.5

Andrew Norwell

Pros:

Stout, strong, and hard to move

Working combination blocks

From Cincinnati

Still very solid in pass protection

Can work within a phone booth as a guard

Great size

Cons:

Bad athlete

Has regressed in Jacksonville

Doesn’t recover well when he falls for shimmies or fakes

30 years old

Scheme Fit: 5/10 — He simply lacks the athleticism for a wide zone run game, but he is a great fit for the spread passing game portion of the offense. This could be raised up to a 6 or even 7 if the Bengals are going to weigh the pass game portion of the offense much more heavily.

Free Agent Tier: 2.5

Trent Brown

Pros:

Length (36 inch arms!!!)

Strength to displace defenders

Grip strength to latch

Surprisingly explosive kickslide

Very very large human being

Championship pedigree

Cons:

Bad athleticism

Injury history

Weight concerns

Motivation

Scheme Fit: 5/10 — He’s not much of an athlete, but when New England ran wide zone it seemed like he was not abysmal. He fits the spread portion of the offense much better because he is a plus pass protector.

Free Agent Tier: 2.5

Morgan Moses

Pros:

An iron man at RT who never misses a game

Wide zone experience

Length

Good hand usage and technique

Sustains blocks fairly well at the second level

Solid athleticism

Explosive out of his stance

Good work on combination blocks

Cons:

Has a bad tell for run vs pass in his stance

31 years old

Prone to oversetting against stutter moves

Can get caught off guard by speed to power moves

Scheme Fit: 8/10 — The explosiveness, athleticism, combination blocks, work at the second level, and experience in wide zone make him a great fit for the run game. He is not a perfect fit for what Frank Pollack wants in pass protection with his issues, but is still a good fit overall.

Free Agent Tier: 3

Riley Reiff

Pros:

Experience in a wide zone system

Smart player that understands his weaknesses

Versatility to play either side

Solid understanding of leverage

Patient and accurate hand usage

Great body positioning in the run game

Cons:

Lost this past season to an ankle injury

33 years old

Not much length

Two hand puncher

Losing more athleticism every year

Scheme Fit: 7.5/10 — This would be an 8/10 with his experience and time with wide zone, but he may lose more athleticism with his age in conjunction with that ankle injury. While he lacks the ideal length to pass protect, he has made it this far in his career because he knows how to work around it.

Free Agent Tier: 3

Connor Williams

Pros:

24 years old

Pop in his punch

Blocking at the second level

Agility to mirror defenders

Nice ability to quickly use flipper on combination blocks

Resets hands to gain leverage

Cons:

Very wide hand placement

Holding penalties

Gives up his chest

Loses quickly and emphatically

Has not shown much improvement since being named the starter at left guard

Scheme Fit: 8/10 - He does a great job on wide zone and for the most part fits what they are looking for in pass protection. The penalties, wide hands, and inability to anchor is keeping him from being any higher than an 8/10 however.

Free Agent Tier: 3

Quinton Spain

Pros:

Experience in a wide zone system

Was very good against stunts with Jonah Williams on the left side

Nasty snatch trap to put defenders on their face

Should not be very expensive

Shown to be a good fit within the locker room this past year

Versatility to play multiple positions

Power in the run game

Good job finding work and punishing defenders when uncovered

Cons:

30 years old

Gave up the pressure to Aaron Donald to end the Super Bowl

Not a great athlete at this point in his career

Does not mirror and move with defenders all that well

Scheme Fit: 5/10 — Surprisingly Spain isn’t that great of a fit for the system despite playing in it last season. He may be better suited for a power run game with his play strength and lack of athleticism now. He still is good on stunts and overall does a lot of what they are looking for in the passing game.

Free Agent Tier: 3

Ben Jones

Pros:

Ability to quickly get out of his stance to reach and seal nose tackles

Experience in a wide zone system

Combination block experience and the ability to overtake so someone can climb

Snap and set ability in pass protection

Strong core to torque defenders

Picks up stunts well

Typically puts himself in good position to help his guards

Hip flexibility to turn and seal

Cons:

Starting to look his age

Clearly losing some of his athleticism

Had his lunch money taken by DJ Reader in the playoffs

Trouble reaching anyone outside of a 1T

32 Years Old

Scheme Fit: 6/10 — I thought this scheme fit was going to be much better going in, but Jones looks like he’s losing more and more of his athleticism. His inability to reach a 2i is frustrating for a wide zone team. He would need to be babied a bit with guard help for that. I still think he’s a solid pass protector for a center though, which is why this is above a 5.

Free Agent Tier: 3

Bradley Bozeman

Pros:

Quick out of his stance on back blocks

Powerful punch in pass protection that stops defenders

Good grip strength to latch onto pass rushers

Thickly built center

Versatility to play all 3 positions

Can snap and pull

Cons:

Not much of an athlete

Short Arms

Was not very good in pass protection at guard

Not good on reach blocks because of his limited athleticism

Clicks his heels when sliding

Baltimore was terrible against blitzes this season

Scheme Fit: 3/10 — The Bengals have been linked to Bozeman but the fit doesn't make much sense to me. His limited athleticism really shows on the few times that Baltimore would run zone plays. He typically struggled to reach anyone set at a 2i or further away. He is a great power scheme center, but even when it comes to the pass protection element, there are concerns. He was the center for a team that could not figure out 0 blitzes. Yes, he’s a versatile player, but he struggled mightily in pass protection at guard when he played there.

Free Agent Tier: 3

Ted Karras

Pros:

Championship Pedigree

Passes off stunts very well

Good timing on his combination blocks

Can sustain and run at the second level

Good timing with his punch in pass protection

Pretty good hand placement

Does a good job of resetting his hands

Cons:

Protected a lot by the center slide in the Patriots system

Can be knocked back against power

Not much play strength to drive guys around the hoop

Gives up his chest too often

Not a very good athlete

Scheme Fit: 5/10 — Karras is better than I thought he would be, but he’s a middling athlete that struggles to anchor despite his ability to reset his hands and get lower than the defender. He doesn’t have that much power to pass protect. Not a great athlete, but should do OK on wide zone with his ability on combination blocks.

Free Agent Tier: 3.5

James Daniels

Pros:

24 years old

Very athletic

Long arms for an interior player

Resets his hands very well to put them in better position

Very quick processing and eye discipline on stunts

Works pretty well on combination blocks

Can get to the second level effectively

Cons:

Plays guard at under 300 pounds and it definitely shows

Feet are still a mess at times

Steps under himself on wide zone

Moves his weight off of the midline in pass protection constantly

Has not improved since joining the Bears

Scheme Fit: 7.5/10 — The scheme fit here is better than the current player. He’s extremely athletic, has length, can work at the second level, is OK with his hands, processes quickly, and puts himself in good position on combination blocks. The reason it’s not higher is because of everything else that he currently does. There is a ton of potential here if you believe that Chicago just failed him though.

Free Agent Tier: 3.5

Alex Cappa

Pros:

Championship pedigree

Strength in his punch to stop defenders in their tracks

Ability to anchor against strong defensive tackles

Short area quickness to mirror defenders

Power to displace defenders

Cons:

Not a great athlete to run on wide zone

Inconsistent against stunts

Has a habit of stopping his feet on contact

Shorter arms and wingspan

Scheme Fit: 6/10 - Cappa would do OK in a wide zone system although I think he does his best work when he is trying to move defenders vertically. He lacks the length that Pollack desires in the pass game. He does have some of the other traits that he is looking for like his punch and ability to anchor.

Free Agent Tier: 3.5

Evan Brown

Pros:

25 years old

Keeps a good base when sliding in pass protection

Strength to anchor

Fairly quick out of his stance

Strong punch to stop defenders

Rarely pushed back at the point of contact

Cons:

Feet get wide on contact from time to time taking away his power

Tad late on recognizing stunts and late movement

Shorter arms

Career journeyman

Feels like the game moves a little bit too quick for him at times

Scheme Fit: 5.5/10 — He lacks ideal length and is late to recognize stunts, but he is a very strong player. His punch will stop defenders in their tracks and can drop his anchor quickly against defenders who try to use power against him. He is also fairly quick out of his stance. Just has some roughness around the edges that may need worked out.

Free Agent Tier: 4

Mark Glowinski

Pros:

Solid grip strength

Moves pretty well in the short area

Keeps feet low to the ground in pass protection

Quick out of his stance

Does a nice job when working combination blocks

Seals defenders well in the run game

Cons:

Pad level can get high

Was the clear worst starting OL for the Colts

Inconsistent when taking on various power moves

Can miss his hand placement against quick targets

Not much potential for growth

Scheme Fit: 7/10 — The main issues here are with his pad level and what that does to him against power. Coming from the multiple run game of Indy I wasn’t sure if he would fit that well with the run game, but he looks like he would play well in a wide zone system.

Free Agent Tier: 4

Brian Allen

Pros:

Experience in a wide zone system

Championship pedigree

Can torque defenders

Short area quickness to mirror defenders

Finds work

Combo blocks to the second level

Quick to get his hands on defenders after snapping the ball

Cons:

Snaps the ball weird under center

Botched a shotgun snap in a huge moment

Under 300 pounds

Stubby

Not a strong player

Scheme Fit: 7/10 — He’s not exactly what the Bengals are looking for when it comes to the spread shotgun portion of the offense, but he’s a pretty good fit in the wide zone system. The lack of length and strength does hurt him however.

Free Agent Tier: 4

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast