Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

Cincinnati needs offensive line help.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bengals know they have to get better in the trenches this offseason if they're going to make another Super Bowl run. 

Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 2021, including seven times in Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to Los Angeles in Super Bowl LVI

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack and the rest of the Bengals' coaching staff is in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. He took a break from looking at tape of potential free agent offensive linemen to talk with the local media on Wednesday. 

Pollack explained what he's looking for in a free agent offensive lineman. 

“Well, scheme fit. We need guys who are athletic, who can run, who can play at the second level in the run game. Guys who can bend, who can anchor in protection," Pollack said. "Guys who show the can play with length, can punch, guys who obviously are smart. Those all go into it. There’s a myriad of other factors that go into it. I guess you can say that’s out of my bailiwick, but just from what I see on tape and then does he fit in the room? Is he a leader? Is he a guy that’s gonna be that alpha male? Is he a guy that’s gonna be more reserved? I’d love to have more leadership in the room, love to have more alpha males in the room, can’t get enough of those guys. Would love to have more what I call glasseaters in the room. Can never have enough of those guys. That’s what this league requires. Those are the kinda offensive linemen that we’re looking for.”

How many "glasseaters" are in this free agent class? 

“There’s a couple out there, but I’m just now starting that process, but yeah there’s a couple out there," Pollack said with a smirk. "It’s a different breed out there, but there’s guys that play hard and look to finish and all of that good stuff.”

Watch Pollack's entire news conference below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel here.

By James Rapien
13 seconds ago
Duke Tobin Weighs in on Joe Burrow's Impact on Potential Free Agents Signing With Bengals

By James Rapien
2 hours ago
Duke Tobin Shares Thoughts on Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman at NFL Combine

By James Rapien
20 hours ago
Bengals Add Offensive Line Help in Latest Mock Draft

By James Rapien
Mar 1, 2022
Pacman Jones: 'Little Birdie' Said Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent Offensive Lineman

By James Rapien
Mar 1, 2022
Podcast: Bengals NFL Draft Breakdown With Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus

By James Rapien
Mar 1, 2022
Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin to Meet With Media at NFL Combine on Tuesday

By James Rapien
Mar 1, 2022
Look: Joe Burrow Golfs With Devin Booker, Nick Bosa and Sam Hubbard

By James Rapien
Feb 28, 2022