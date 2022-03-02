Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bengals know they have to get better in the trenches this offseason if they're going to make another Super Bowl run.

Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 2021, including seven times in Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to Los Angeles in Super Bowl LVI.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack and the rest of the Bengals' coaching staff is in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. He took a break from looking at tape of potential free agent offensive linemen to talk with the local media on Wednesday.

Pollack explained what he's looking for in a free agent offensive lineman.

“Well, scheme fit. We need guys who are athletic, who can run, who can play at the second level in the run game. Guys who can bend, who can anchor in protection," Pollack said. "Guys who show the can play with length, can punch, guys who obviously are smart. Those all go into it. There’s a myriad of other factors that go into it. I guess you can say that’s out of my bailiwick, but just from what I see on tape and then does he fit in the room? Is he a leader? Is he a guy that’s gonna be that alpha male? Is he a guy that’s gonna be more reserved? I’d love to have more leadership in the room, love to have more alpha males in the room, can’t get enough of those guys. Would love to have more what I call glasseaters in the room. Can never have enough of those guys. That’s what this league requires. Those are the kinda offensive linemen that we’re looking for.”

How many "glasseaters" are in this free agent class?

“There’s a couple out there, but I’m just now starting that process, but yeah there’s a couple out there," Pollack said with a smirk. "It’s a different breed out there, but there’s guys that play hard and look to finish and all of that good stuff.”

Watch Pollack's entire news conference below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel here.

