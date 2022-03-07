NFL Insider: Free Agents 'Really Want' to Play for Bengals

The 25-year-old is changing the way players view the Bengals' organization

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to add top talent to their roster in free agency over the next few weeks and star quarterback Joe Burrow is giving them a realistic chance of accomplishing their goal.

Pending free agents have their eyes on Cincinnati according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

"Here's a thing that would have sounded silly two combines ago: Free agents really want to play for the Bengals," Graziano and Fowler wrote. "Burrow has changed everything about that franchise, and players want to go play with him. The Bengals need major help on the offensive line and in the defensive secondary, and depending on what happens with their own free agents, they could need help at defensive tackle as well. But only three teams have spent more than Cincinnati has in free agency over the past two offseasons, and the Bengals no longer seem afraid to use that route to improve their team."

Cincinnati is reportedly targeting center Ryan Jensen in free agency. They also have their eyes on veteran guard Laken Tomlinson.

For more on the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

