Pacman Jones: 'Little Birdie' Said Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent Offensive Lineman

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Says 'Little Birdie' Told Him Bengals Are Signing Ryan Jensen in Free Agency

The former Pro Bowler is confident that Cincinnati will add proven offensive linemen in free agency.

CINCINNATI — Most people expect the Bengals to be aggressive in free agency this offseason. 

They came within a few plays of winning Super Bowl LVI and have a clear weakness after Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times [including playoffs]. 

Former Bengals star Adam 'Pacman' Jones is claiming that the team is going to sign Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract. 

"I got some great news for you," Jones told Solomon Wilcots on the Bleav in Bengals podcast. "A little birdie said that we [the Bengals] gonna sign Ryan Jensen to a three-year deal for $39 million, which would be a starting center. I hope it goes through. It sound like the little birdie is saying it's almost a done deal."

Jensen, 31, would give Cincinnati a proven veteran in the middle of their offensive line. Jones isn't the only one to mention this as a potential fit, but he is the first person to say the Bengals are interested and that it's nearly a done deal. 

Time will tell if Jones' intel is correct, but Jensen is one of the many veterans the Bengals could have their eyes on in free agency.  

Listen to the entire podcast below.

