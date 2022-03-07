Four Thoughts on the Bengals Following 2022 NFL Combine

Bates emerged as one of the NFL's best safeties in 2020, but his play dropped off for most of the 2021 season.

He finished with 88 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed in 15 games—all three numbers were career-lows.

The Bengals want to keep Bates and they admit he's a big part of their defense, but if he's asking for the same contract he was last offseason, it's hard to see a path toward a long-term deal.

Cincinnati plans to place the franchise tag on Bates by Tuesday's deadline. That would give them over four months to negotiate a long-term contract with the 25-year-old. If they don't get a deal done, then Bates would play on the tag, which is a one-year, $12.91 million contract.

Bates was great in the playoffs and he wants to stay in Cincinnati, but it's clear the Bengals don't want to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Will a deal get done? It could come down to Bates and his agent David Mulugheta showing some flexibility on their end—especially if they're hoping to make top of the market money.