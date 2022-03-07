Four Thoughts on the Bengals Following 2022 NFL Combine
CINCINNATI — The NFL Combine is over and the Bengals are one of the many teams expected to make some waves in free agency next week. Here are some of our post-combine takeaways, including thoughts on Jessie Bates' future, the offensive line and more!
Franchise Tag Coming for Bates
Bates emerged as one of the NFL's best safeties in 2020, but his play dropped off for most of the 2021 season.
He finished with 88 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed in 15 games—all three numbers were career-lows.
The Bengals want to keep Bates and they admit he's a big part of their defense, but if he's asking for the same contract he was last offseason, it's hard to see a path toward a long-term deal.
Cincinnati plans to place the franchise tag on Bates by Tuesday's deadline. That would give them over four months to negotiate a long-term contract with the 25-year-old. If they don't get a deal done, then Bates would play on the tag, which is a one-year, $12.91 million contract.
Bates was great in the playoffs and he wants to stay in Cincinnati, but it's clear the Bengals don't want to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Will a deal get done? It could come down to Bates and his agent David Mulugheta showing some flexibility on their end—especially if they're hoping to make top of the market money.
Offensive Line Overhaul
Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack met with the media last Tuesday in Indianapolis. He took a break from watching film of pending free agents to answer questions for more than 20 minutes.
Pollack admitted he was proud of his guys, but also acknowledged that they needed to improve. He didn't rule out moving Jonah Williams from left tackle and made it clear that they're looking for as many "alpha males" as possible—both in free agency and the draft.
"You've got to have talent. You've got to be good enough," Pollack said. "As we experienced, there are good D-linemen out there. You better have some talent to be able to keep up with them."
He used the word glass-eater to describe the guys he's looking for this offseason.
What's a glass-eater?
"A guy that’s relentless in his finish. A guy that’s gonna give you the last shove. A guy that wants to rip your F’n face off," Pollack said. "Football is a violent game and I tell my room all the time that it’s not for everybody.
"Is he a guy that’s gonna be that alpha male? Is he a guy that’s gonna be more reserved? I’d love to have more leadership in the room, love to have more alpha males in the room, can’t get enough of those guys. Would love to have more what I call glass=eaters in the room. Can never have enough of those guys. That’s what this league requires. Those are the kinda offensive linemen that we’re looking for.”
The Bengals have been linked to veterans like Ryan Jensen, Bradley Bozeman and Laken Tomlinson. Don't be surprised if they try to overhaul the interior of their offensive line with proven players in free agency.
Hopkins Out?
Bengals center Trey Hopkins could be released in the coming days. He made 19 starts in 2021, including all four playoff games.
The veteran has a $7.1 million cap hit for 2022. The Bengals would free up nearly $6 million in cap space if they release him.
That would give them more flexibility to pursue Jensen, Bozeman or another top center in free agency. It would also give them more room if they wanted to add Austin Corbett, Tomlinson or one of the many free agent guards that are expected to hit the market.
They like Hopkins, but the vibe at the combine was clear: He could be on his way out. The Bengals have their sights set on some of the bigger interior linemen in free agency.
Cornerback Spending
There's been plenty of conversations about Eli Apple's future and he could very well return in 2022, but don't expect him to be the only veteran defensive back they sign.
Cincinnati has spent big money on the cornerback position in each of the past two offseasons. Don't be surprised if they go for the trifecta.
With Trae Waynes' release expected any day now, the Bengals will save $10.8 million in cap space.
They might not put all of that towards a veteran cornerback, but maybe they turn Waynes' salary into Apple and another proven defensive back that can start alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton.
That doesn't mean the Bengals won't address the position again early in the draft, but it would be surprising if Cincinnati kept Apple and didn't address cornerback with a proven player.
Sources indicate that they'd love to do both and that's their focus with free agency set to begin next week.
For more on the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow
Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson
Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center
Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals
Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals
Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency
Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams
Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen
'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman
NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31
PFF Projects Bengals to Sign Top Offensive Lineman in Free Agency
Important Dates That Every Bengals Fan Should Have on Their Calendar
Read More
Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade O-Line in Middle Rounds of Draft
Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery
Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah
Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency
Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman
Jessie Bates Doesn't Want to Play on Franchise Tag
Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati
Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss
Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff
Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?
Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl
Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals