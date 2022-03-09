The 31-year-old will be one of the top tackles on the market.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals need offensive line help and two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is expected to become a free agent next week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 31-year-old played in 15 games for the Colts last season, despite suffering a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game as a member of the Chiefs during the 2020 campaign.

Fisher wasn't his normal self following the injury, which could make signing him complicated. He was still a capable starting left tackle, but didn't dominate and move the way he had prior to the injury.

That doesn't mean he isn't a fit for the Bengals, who desperately need to upgrade their offensive line. Maybe Fisher is willing to move to right tackle. Cincinnati is also open to moving Jonah Williams, but are they going to do that for a 31-year-old veteran?

Regardless, the Bengals have cap space and they know they need to fix the offensive line. Having another veteran on the market is a good thing.

Fisher could be a fit, especially if offensive line coach Frank Pollack likes what he sees on film from the two-time Pro Bowler.

For more on the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

PFF Projects Bengals to Sign Top Offensive Lineman in Free Agency

Important Dates That Every Bengals Fan Should Have on Their Calendar

Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade O-Line in Middle Rounds of Draft

Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah

Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman

Jessie Bates Doesn't Want to Play on Franchise Tag

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss

Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast