Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Become Free Agent
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need offensive line help and two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is expected to become a free agent next week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 31-year-old played in 15 games for the Colts last season, despite suffering a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game as a member of the Chiefs during the 2020 campaign.
Fisher wasn't his normal self following the injury, which could make signing him complicated. He was still a capable starting left tackle, but didn't dominate and move the way he had prior to the injury.
That doesn't mean he isn't a fit for the Bengals, who desperately need to upgrade their offensive line. Maybe Fisher is willing to move to right tackle. Cincinnati is also open to moving Jonah Williams, but are they going to do that for a 31-year-old veteran?
Regardless, the Bengals have cap space and they know they need to fix the offensive line. Having another veteran on the market is a good thing.
Fisher could be a fit, especially if offensive line coach Frank Pollack likes what he sees on film from the two-time Pro Bowler.
