What the Franchise Tag Means For Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Bates hired David Mulugheta to be his agent before the 2020 season. Mulugheta has repped some of the highest-paid safeties in NFL history, including Earl Thomas, Kevin Byard and Landon Collins.

Mulugheta is going to do what he can to make Bates the highest-paid safety in all of football. Do the Bengals view him as that type of player?

As talented as he is, he’s never been to a Pro Bowl. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2020, but is coming off of a season where he posted career-lows in tackles (88), passes defensed (four) and interceptions (one).

There’s no denying Bates is a great player and a big part of the Bengals’ defense, but if they’re willing to make him one of the top-5 paid safeties in the league and give him $25 million guaranteed in an extension, then it’s hard to blame them if a deal doesn’t get done.

At the same time, no one but the Bengals, Bates and Mulugheta know if that’s actually the case.

Cincinnati needs to push to get a deal done. Bates adds an element to this defense that not many guys can bring, but pushing for every last penny with the Bengals trying to add to their championship core is risky business, especially if he wants to stay in Cincinnati long-term.