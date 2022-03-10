Skip to main content

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market, Could Get $10 Million Per Year in Free Agency

The 27-year-old played well for the Bengals in 2021.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to keep most of their roster together following a run to Super Bowl LVI. 

They want to re-sign C.J. Uzomah, B.J. Hill and Larry Ogunjobi. That might be much easier said than done, especially with Ogunjobi. 

The 27-year-old was on Tom Pelissero's list of players that could get paid more than expected in free agency. 

"Ogunjobi (6-4, 305) signed a one-year deal with the Bengals, had 16 QB hits and emerged as a key piece in Cincinnati's march to Super Bowl LVI," Pelissero wrote. "It wouldn't be a surprise if both [Ogunjobi and Jets DT Foley Fatukasi] command upwards of $10 million a year." 

Ogunjobi had 49 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games for the Bengals in 2021. Would Cincinnati be willing to sign him to a long-term deal with $10 million per season? 

That's unlikely, especially considering how much they've invested in their defensive line already. They've have defensive end Trey Hendrickson (4-years, $60 million), defensive tackle DJ Reader (4-years, $53 million) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (4-years, $40 million) all under contract for at least two more seasons. 

Scroll to Continue

