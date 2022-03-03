Bengals Open to Spending Big on Star O-Lineman in Free Agency: 'Make Sure He is Worth it'

CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals spend big money on a top offensive lineman in free agency?

It's a question plenty of fans and analysts are asking following Cincinnati's run to Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin was asked about the idea of spending top dollar on a free agent offensive linemen this week at the NFL Combine.

“If you do spend the big money it better be worth it. It better be worth it," Tobin said. "That better be reflective of what he is going to give you. Trey Hendrickson. If you are going to pay him that much, make sure he is worth it or at least he has the ability to be worth it. He was.”

The Bengals signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract last offseason. He rewarded them by racking up 14 sacks in 16 regular season games. He tallied another 3.5 sacks in four postseason contests.

Related: Frank Pollack on What He's Looking For in Free Agent O- Linemen

He's only 27-years-old and is in the middle of his prime. There aren't many top free agent linemen that fit that description.

That doesn't mean Cincinnati won't go after a Ryan Jensen or even consider trading for Laremy Tunsil, but let's use left Terron Armstead as an example. The star left tackle is 30-years-old, only appeared in eight games last season and has missed at least one game in all nine seasons of his career.

Brandon Scherff is another example. He's also 30-years-old and has missed at least three games due to injury in each of the past four seasons.

The Bengals may go after one of those guys in free agency, but they don't match Tobin's description and they're certainly going to command big money on the open market.

Cincinnati needs to fix the offensive line and they'll add proven players in free agency, but it might not be the names that some expect.

For more from Tobin, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

PFF Projects Bengals to Sign Top Offensive Lineman in Free Agency

Important Dates That Every Bengals Fan Should Have on Their Calendar

Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade O-Line in Middle Rounds of Draft

Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah

Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman

Jessie Bates Doesn't Want to Play on Franchise Tag

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss

Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

Ricardo Allen Announces Retirement

Bengals Hiring James Bettcher to be New Linebackers Coach

Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast