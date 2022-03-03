Switch Coming? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

The Bengals selected Williams with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' quest to beef up their offensive line will be a storyline all offseason long.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times last season. That number has to come down drastically if the Bengals want to make another Super Bowl run.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack didn't dismiss the idea of moving left tackle Jonah Williams to another position when asked about it on Wednesday.

"I don’t think anything is crazy talk," Pollack said. "You should always look to improve on wherever those discussions take you to think outside of the box to do stuff like that—not at all."

Williams, 24, made 20 starts at left tackle for the Bengals in 2021. He was solid, but Pollack is at least open to the idea of moving the former first rounder to another position.

That would likely be dependent on the Bengals landing an established left tackle this offseason.

If Cincinnati signed Terron Armstead or swung a trade for Laremy Tunsil, then moving Williams would be a no-brainer. If they don't pull off a big move like that, then he'll likely stay put in 2022.

Watch Pollack's entire news conference in the video below.

