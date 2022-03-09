The Pro Bowler just had one of the best seasons of his career.

CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals sign Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen in free agency?

That's what Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh expects to happen next week. He was asked about the Steelers potentially adding Jensen to their roster.

"I think you can put the Ryan Jensen rumor to bed," Hathhorn said on Wednesday. "95% [chance] he ends up in Cincinnati."



This isn't the first time Jensen has been linked to the Bengals. Adam "Pacman" Jones said Cincinnati was going to sign the Pro Bowler to a three-year contract.

There's also plenty of chatter about Tampa Bay being willing to make a big push to keep the veteran center. Jensen is going to get paid when free agency opens next week and the Bengals are expected to be in the mix.

For more on the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

PFF Projects Bengals to Sign Top Offensive Lineman in Free Agency

Important Dates That Every Bengals Fan Should Have on Their Calendar

Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade O-Line in Middle Rounds of Draft

Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah

Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast