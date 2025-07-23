All Bengals

Joe Burrow Comments on Bengals Training Camp Schedule Change, Preseason Snap Increase

Year 6 is loading for arguably the best passer in football.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on between plays during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on between plays during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is slated to take on a full workload of practice this training camp, something the Bengals quarterback was excited to talk about after the first session on Wednesday.

Burrow has no health restrictions entering camp and is a big fan of the change to morning practices this year, thanks to its nice schedule flow.

"It's going to be better in the weight room practicing in the morning," Burrow said about the new routine. "Now we can go in and get a lift and work hard in there too. And if we were lifting before practice, you don't want to go in there and burn yourself out before you go out and work on your craft. So I think the timing of it is just going to be better overall."

Burrow noted the coaching staff decided to swap the times this year.

Same with more reps in the preseason.

"Yeah, I'm excited for the chance to get better," Burrow said about the preseason. "Those are valuable reps that we haven't had in the past for good reason, but I think we're making the right decision this year, and I think that's going to benefit us in the long run."

Burrow has only taken nine career preseason drop backs. He could very well triple that in 2025 as we wait and see what the true increase in snaps looks like.

Russ Heltman
