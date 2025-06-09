Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
CINCINNATI — The Packers are releasing veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander according to multiple reports. The Bengals should be interested in the former Pro Bowler.
Alexander, 28, has only appeared in 14 games over the past two seasons after having a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.
Ironically enough, the Bengals have had back-to-back off years too, finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs.
Cincinnati needed to upgrade their defense this offseason and they've added some key pieces that should help. From completely rebooting the coaching staff on that side of the ball, to bringing in nose tackle TJ Slaton, the Bengals are optimistic about their chances about being better on defense.
The one thing Cincinnati didn't do is add to its' secondary. They didn't bring in a safety or a cornerback in free agency. They didn't add one in the draft.
That's where Alexander makes sense. He's proven, but needs to re-establish his value in the NFL. The Bengals have some young cornerbacks they like, but all of them have question marks.
Dax Hill is still rehabbing after suffering a torn ACL last October. Recovery is going well, but he hasn't been fully cleared. Cam Taylor-Britt appeared to be ascending going into last season, but was as inconsistent as anyone on the roster last year. Will DJ Turner II take a step forward?
Alexander would give the Bengals a proven player on the back end that won't break the bank and needs to play well to re-establish who he is as a player.
Couple that with the fact that he's represented by former Bengals players John Thornton and Charles Fisher—and the match makes a ton of sense.
No, Alexander won't be cheap, but he isn't going to command anywhere near the four-year, $84 million contract he signed with Green Bay prior to the 2022 season.
The Bills are one AFC contender that was reportedly interested in trading for Alexander at one point this offseason. Keeping him away from Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansas City and other AFC contenders would be an added benefit if Cincinnati did sign him.
If the Bengals want to give cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks another talented player to work with, then Alexander should be on their list of targets to add to the team in the near future.