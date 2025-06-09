Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Shemar Stewart put on the orange and black for the first time on Monday.
Cincinnati had media day, which meant every player on the roster took photos in their uniform.
The Bengals selected Stewart with the 17th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He hasn't signed with the team or participated in practice yet due to his contract status.
Related: Latest Update on Shemar Stewart's Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Despite that, the Bengals will be banking on him to make an impact this season. Mandatory minicamp starts on Tuesday. It's unclear if Stewart will participate. If his deal isn't done, it would be surprising to see him doing any drills.
Check out the photo of Stewart in Bengals stripes below:
