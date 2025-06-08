Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals' defense needs to be significantly better in 2025 if Cincinnati is going to make it back to the postseason.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano isn't confident that they'll be any better. He recently ranked the top three defenders for each NFL team.
The trio of Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and Dax Hill didn't move the meter. They finished 31st in the rankings. Only the Dolphins triplets of Chop Robinson, Jordyn Brooks and Ifeatu Melifonwu were ranked lower.
"The Bengals should get a little more respect because of Hendrickson generated a whopping 35 combined sacks in the past two seasons," Manzano wrote. "However, the team might be foolish enough not to pay him what he’s worth and trade him before the season. Somehow, this defense could be worse in 2025."
The other three teams in the AFC North finished in the top seven. The Browns' triplets of Myles Garrett, Carson Schwesinger and Denzel Ward were seventh. The Steelers' trio of T.J Watt, Patrick Queen and Minkah Fitzpatrick were fifth.
The Ravens finished second with Nnamdi Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton leading the way. Check out the full rankings here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
-----
Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast