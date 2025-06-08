All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Too high, too low or just right?

James Rapien

Nov 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) runs onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) runs onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals' defense needs to be significantly better in 2025 if Cincinnati is going to make it back to the postseason.

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano isn't confident that they'll be any better. He recently ranked the top three defenders for each NFL team.

The trio of Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and Dax Hill didn't move the meter. They finished 31st in the rankings. Only the Dolphins triplets of Chop Robinson, Jordyn Brooks and Ifeatu Melifonwu were ranked lower.

"The Bengals should get a little more respect because of Hendrickson generated a whopping 35 combined sacks in the past two seasons," Manzano wrote. "However, the team might be foolish enough not to pay him what he’s worth and trade him before the season. Somehow, this defense could be worse in 2025."

The other three teams in the AFC North finished in the top seven. The Browns' triplets of Myles Garrett, Carson Schwesinger and Denzel Ward were seventh. The Steelers' trio of T.J Watt, Patrick Queen and Minkah Fitzpatrick were fifth.

The Ravens finished second with Nnamdi Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton leading the way. Check out the full rankings here.

