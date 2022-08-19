Skip to main content

Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses, Eli Apple Receives Praise and Tee Higgins Flashes

Cincinnati had their final practice of the week on Friday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a light practice inside Paycor Stadium on Friday afternoon. 

They worked on the two-minute drill and took plenty of red zone reps during the team portion of practice. Here are some of our takeaways.

Apple's Stellar Camp

Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Apple had a nice pass breakup in one-on-one coverage against Ja'Marr Chase during a red zone drill. 

The veteran was all over the star receiver and distracted Chase enough to prevent him from getting his hands on a beautiful ball by Joe Burrow. 

"I’ve always looked at Eli as a consistent player. He’s done a nice job as a starting corner for us this camp," head coach Zac Taylor said. "There’s not much for me to expand. He’s really been a consistent player. He’s a nice compliment to Chido. They are different players with different skill sets and different strengths. It’s a different look for receivers to go against their different plays styles and lengths. It’s been good for our receivers to go against both of those guys outside."

Joe Burrow Looks Sharp Two-Minute And Red Zone

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Burrow might've missed nearly three weeks of training camp after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26, but he's played well all week long. 

The 25-year-old found Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd during a two-minute march downfield. He also connected with Hayden Hurst for a touchdown in the red zone. 

The Bengals' defense made their fair share of plays, but Burrow had the "juice" he was looking for on his throws earlier in the week. He continues to progress and that should continue between now and the start of the regular season. 

Tee Time

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass in the end zone during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0006

Tee Higgins has had a great camp. 

He caught a red zone touchdown in the team period and also had a nice grab in the near sideline during the Bengals' two-minute drill.

Chidobe Awuzie has made his fair share of plays against Higgins, but the 23-year-old receiver has also gotten the best of the veteran. 

These wide receivers put pressure on the secondary, but the Bengals' defensive backfield is talented enough to dish it right back.

Watch a clip of Higgins from Friday's session below. 

La'el Collins Returns

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) works out on the side field during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0616

Collins lined up at right tackle in team drills for the first time on Friday. It was a step in the right direction for the veteran, who has been dealing with a back issue. 

Look for Collins to suit up next week in joint practices against the Rams. 

"No doubt about it. That should be great," Collins said. "I get to come back, work on my craft against another team. Excited about that."

For more on Collins, go here

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins
News

La'el Collins Participates to Team Drills, Could Practice in 11-on-11s Next Week Against Rams

By James Rapien
Sep 8, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Nathan Gilliam (71) blocks against Towson Tigers defensive lineman Bryce Carter (53) in the first quarter at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Sign Offensive Lineman, Waive Linebacker Carson Wells

By James Rapien
Joe Mixon, Quinton Spain, Browns
AllBengals Insiders+

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign Before Start of Regular Season

By James Rapien
Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kendric Pryor (19) catches a pass against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Mike Hilton Shines, Plus a Preview of Bengals' Preseason Matchup Against Giants

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) talks with teammates before stretch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0589
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Bites: Mike Hilton Has Big Day, La'el Collins Returns And Other Notes

By James Rapien
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jackson Carman Test Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Bengals' Game Against Giants

By James Rapien
La'el Collins
News

La'el Collins Back at Bengals' Facilities After Missing Wednesday's Practice

By James Rapien
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Deshaun Watson Suspension and Fine Revealed

By James Rapien