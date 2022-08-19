Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses, Eli Apple Receives Praise and Tee Higgins Flashes

Eli Apple had a nice pass breakup in one-on-one coverage against Ja'Marr Chase during a red zone drill.

The veteran was all over the star receiver and distracted Chase enough to prevent him from getting his hands on a beautiful ball by Joe Burrow.

"I’ve always looked at Eli as a consistent player. He’s done a nice job as a starting corner for us this camp," head coach Zac Taylor said. "There’s not much for me to expand. He’s really been a consistent player. He’s a nice compliment to Chido. They are different players with different skill sets and different strengths. It’s a different look for receivers to go against their different plays styles and lengths. It’s been good for our receivers to go against both of those guys outside."