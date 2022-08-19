Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses, Eli Apple Receives Praise and Tee Higgins Flashes
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a light practice inside Paycor Stadium on Friday afternoon.
They worked on the two-minute drill and took plenty of red zone reps during the team portion of practice. Here are some of our takeaways.
Apple's Stellar Camp
Eli Apple had a nice pass breakup in one-on-one coverage against Ja'Marr Chase during a red zone drill.
The veteran was all over the star receiver and distracted Chase enough to prevent him from getting his hands on a beautiful ball by Joe Burrow.
"I’ve always looked at Eli as a consistent player. He’s done a nice job as a starting corner for us this camp," head coach Zac Taylor said. "There’s not much for me to expand. He’s really been a consistent player. He’s a nice compliment to Chido. They are different players with different skill sets and different strengths. It’s a different look for receivers to go against their different plays styles and lengths. It’s been good for our receivers to go against both of those guys outside."
Joe Burrow Looks Sharp Two-Minute And Red Zone
Burrow might've missed nearly three weeks of training camp after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26, but he's played well all week long.
The 25-year-old found Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd during a two-minute march downfield. He also connected with Hayden Hurst for a touchdown in the red zone.
The Bengals' defense made their fair share of plays, but Burrow had the "juice" he was looking for on his throws earlier in the week. He continues to progress and that should continue between now and the start of the regular season.
Tee Time
Tee Higgins has had a great camp.
He caught a red zone touchdown in the team period and also had a nice grab in the near sideline during the Bengals' two-minute drill.
Chidobe Awuzie has made his fair share of plays against Higgins, but the 23-year-old receiver has also gotten the best of the veteran.
These wide receivers put pressure on the secondary, but the Bengals' defensive backfield is talented enough to dish it right back.
Watch a clip of Higgins from Friday's session below.
La'el Collins Returns
Collins lined up at right tackle in team drills for the first time on Friday. It was a step in the right direction for the veteran, who has been dealing with a back issue.
Look for Collins to suit up next week in joint practices against the Rams.
"No doubt about it. That should be great," Collins said. "I get to come back, work on my craft against another team. Excited about that."
For more on Collins, go here.
Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season
