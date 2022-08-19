La'el Collins Participates to Team Drills, Could Practice in 11-on-11s Next Week Against Rams

CINCINNATI — La'el Collins participated in 11-on-11s on Friday for the first time during training camp. The veteran has been nursing a back issue that has limited him since the start of camp last month.

"First day to get out there with my teammates, communicate and move around and simulate a real speed. It felt good," Collins said afterward. "We’re in a good rhythm. For me being a veteran player, it’s like riding a bike. It’s having experience, knowing what to do."

Friday's session wasn't in pads, but Collins didn't flinch when asked if he would be on the field next Wednesday and Thursday for the Bengals' joint practices against the Rams.

"No doubt about it," he said. "That should be great. I get to come back, work on my craft against another team. Excited about that."

The Bengals aren't playing any of their starters on Sunday against the Giants. It wouldn't be shocking if most of the starting lineup sits out the entire preseason.

That makes next week's joint practices with the Rams even more important ahead of the regular season opener.

