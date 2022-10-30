Key Matchups: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football

Monday night’s AFC North clash has big implications for two teams trending in different directions.

The Bengals have won four of their last five games. They share first place in the division with the Ravens heading into Week 8 with a 4-3 record. Cleveland is sitting at 2-5 after losing four-straight contests. Four of their five losses have been by three points or less.

However, injuries are starting to take a toll on both teams. Ja’Marr Chase will miss multiple games with a hip injury. Chase will not go on injured reserve.

The Browns have 11 players on injured reserve and 15 players appeared on the injury report this week heading into primetime. They'll be without Denzel Ward, David Njoku and Wyatt Teller.

Cincinnati has dropped seven of their last eight meetings in the Battle of Ohio. Even worse, they've lost 12 consecutive primetime road games.

Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups.

Matchup of the Game: Bengals Run Defense vs. Nick Chubb

The Bengals’ run defense handled Atlanta’s top-five running attack last week. They held them to 107 yards on 29 rushes (3.7 yards per attempt). Although the Falcons had to play from behind with Cincinnati scoring touchdowns on their first four drives, they still favored the run. Marcus Mariota had only 13 pass attempts throughout the game.

This week will be a slightly different challenge for Cincinnati’s defense. They face another run-first offense, but they’ll have to deal with Nick Chubb. Chubb is the most talented running back they have faced this season.

His 740 yards on 126 carries (5.87 yards/rush) and eight scores leads the NFL.

Chubb is one of the best when it comes to contact. He is able to use a stiff arm or bury his shoulder to make defenders miss or carry them along. He has 510 yards after contact this season, the most among his position.

"It's like he's [Chubb] got video game super powers, where all of a sudden you contact him and he gets faster," Zac Taylor said. "He accelerates on contact and finished runs like that. He's got great balance. Obviously, really good vision. Those are all traits that belong to him, and on top of that, he's got a great offensive line."

Logan Wilson will play after being out in Week 7 with a shoulder injury. His return is a boost to a shorthanded front-seven. They won't have DJ Reader or Josh Tupou.

Zach Carter and Jay Tufele played well filling in last week. They'll get another opportunity under the lights in Cleveland.

Joe Burrow vs. Browns Secondary

Joe Burrow is going to be without his number one target in Chase. He's completed 186-of-270 passes for 2,097 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. Chase accounts for 47 completions (74 targets), 605 yards, and six of Burrow's scores.

The team will have to adapt without the star receiver, but they can do it. The Bengals have one of the deepest receiving corps in the league.

Tee Higgins will have his opportunity to prove he's a number one receiver in the league with most of Chase's work load coming his way. Tyler Boyd, who has been a reliable weapon over the years, will also shoulder more of the workload.

Burrow and the offense will have to change the way they operate. The Bengals have favored playing three wide receiver sets. They can still lineup in those sets, but Burrow will need to rely on the intermediate part of the field as Higgins is the only true deep threat without Chase.

The Browns entered this season ranked as one of the best secondaries led by Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Greg Newsome II, and Greedy Williams, but they haven't quite come together to match those expectations.

Injuries have effected this group. Williams spent the first four weeks on injured reserve, while Ward is going to miss his third-straight game due to a concussion.

They are in the middle of the pack in the league for total yards allowed in the air (1,473), but rank last with giving up 12.5 yards per completion.

Burrow can exploit their weakness. Although the Bengals are going to be less explosive during this stretch without Chase, they can still move the ball down field with Higgins, Boyd, Hayden Hurst, and the rest of their weapons.

Joe Mixon vs. Browns Run Defense

Cincinnati's offensive attack is going to change with Chase out. Joe Mixon's number will get called more both as a rusher and pass-catcher.

Mixon already has 121 rushes on the season, but averaging a career-low 3.3 per carry. He has shown improvements in recent weeks with 4.64 yards per rush the last three games.

The Browns' run defense is giving up 135.6 yards on the ground per game (ninth most). They have been a victim of giving up big plays and allowed the most rushing scores (13).

It's been a frustrating season for Mixon, but this is a favorable matchup for the veteran back. His longest run of the season came in Week 1 against the Steelers for 31-yards. It's his only run on the season for 20 or more yards.

If Mixon can consistently hit the gaps and finally break off a big run, he could be a cushion for the Bengals as they hit a stretch of games without Chase.

La’el Collins, Jonah Williams vs. Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

Slowing down Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney could be the biggest test of the season for the Bengals' offensive line.

Garrett has 33 pressures, six sacks, and two forced fumbles this season. Garrett is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded pass rusher from the edge.

Clowney has played in three games and has 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery.

La'el Collins and Jonah Williams are tasked with the challenge of stopping both players.

"Myles Garrett doesn't always line up there on the left any more," Taylor said. "These last two weeks he's been on the right. That's a change from every time I played them where it's consistently been inside or playing on the left. That's a big change for those guys in terms of how they're using him. That's going to be LC and Jonah and the other gets Jadeveon [Clowney]."

The play of the Bengals offensive line has been an underrated element in the success of the offense. Their communication is coming together and Burrow has had more clean pockets and time to throw.

"Those guys up front are doing an unbelievable job for us," Burrow said this week. "The last three weeks, they've been one of the top offensive lines in the league."

With Garrett and Clowney coming off the edge, they'll likely see double teams from the tackles paired with Cordell Volson, Alex Cappa or a running back to help pass protect.

The beat of the Bengals offense starts in the trenches as they try to keep Burrow upright.

Chidobe Awuzie vs. Amari Cooper

Awuzie is continuing his dominance this season. He's consistently shadowed opposing team's number one receivers, wide receiver or tight end, allowing just 19 receptions on 48 targets (39.6%).

Of those 19 catches allowed, he's been a sure-tackler. Receivers have just 20 yards after the catch.

Cooper David Njoku have been Jacoby Brissett's favorite targets this season. With Njoku out due to an ankle injury, Cooper's targets will likely increase as he looks to add to his 34 catches, 422 yards (12.4 yard/catch) and four touchdowns.

The receiver has superb footwork and body control. Cooper is fluid and tracks the ball well in the air to win one-on-one matchups.

Awuzie and Cooper were teammates in Dallas for two-and-a-half years. They became good friends during their time as members of the Cowboys, but now will face each other for the first time as AFC North rivals.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok