Look: ESPN Ranks Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, And Trey Hendrickson Among Top-15 MVP Candidates
CINCINNATI — ESPN Analytics voice Seth Walder dropped his top-100 NFL MVP rankings for the 2024 season this week and Cincinnati had three players make the list: Joe Burrow at No. 3, Ja'Marr Chase at No. 8 and Trey Hendrickson at No. 12.
Lack of wins is likely the only reason Burrow won't be winning his first MVP award after this season.
"I seriously considered Burrow for No. 1. His credentials are clear," Walder wrote. "He had a low interception rate (1.2%), ranked second in completion percentage over expectation (plus-5%) and had the lowest off-target rate (11%) among QBR-qualifying quarterbacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats. His QBR was slightly behind Allen's and Jackson's, though he registered 100 more plays than both of them. QBR does a good job of accounting for context, but it doesn't incorporate everything. It's important to stress just how much of the Bengals' offense was on Burrow's shoulders."
Chase just wrapped up his best NFL season, leading the league in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions.
"Chase had a huge season, compiling 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 catches to win the NFL's receiving triple crown," Walder wrote. "He ranked only ninth in yards per route run among wideouts with at least 200 routes, though he made up for it with incredible volume. He also caught 11.5 passes over expectation per NFL Next Gen Stats (that's partially a Burrow stat, too) while leading the NFL in YAC (787 yards) and YAC over expectation (plus-294)."
Hendrickson more than earned a new contract this offseason after posting 35 sacks combined in 2023 and 2024.
"Hendrickson demonstrated clear value with his league-leading 17.5 sacks, 3.5 more than second-place Myles Garrett," Walder noted. "But Hendrickson also ranked second in pass rush wins (73), third in pass rush win rate (24%), first in pressures (65) and third in pressure rate (15%). He also had an extraordinary 26.0 sacks created, a metric that awards the player who first beats their blocker on a play that ends in a sack (as opposed to whoever finishes the play). Sacks created is not a perfect metric, but it highlights how much the Bengals' defense struggled, making Hendrickson's season even more impressive.
"Pass-rushing production is heavily influenced by situation, and Hendrickson's wasn't great. Teams that are playing from ahead can force opponents into more desperate passing situations where sacks and pressures abound, which Cincinnati didn't force often. And he didn't have teammates creating clean-up sacks for him, either. But Hendrickson produced anyway."
Check out Walder's full thoughts on the trio here.
-----
