Look: 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Make History, Miss Playoffs for Second-Straight Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) this season.
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to win the Triple Crown. He led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17).
Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. He accounted for more than half of the Bengals' sacks (34 total) this season.
They're the first team in NFL history to finish with the passing yards leader, receiving yards leader and sack leader.
They also finished 9-8 and didn't make the playoffs.
At some point there will be another team that has a trio that leads the NFL in those categories. It's reasonable to expect that team to make the postseason.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast