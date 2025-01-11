'Would Be a STEAL for the Bengals' - Is Matt Eberflus an Ideal Target in Cincinnati's Defensive Coordinator Search?
CINCINNATI — Would former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus be a perfect fit for the Bengals defensive coordinator job?
Eberflus is reportedly "involved" in the search. Cincinnati is looking for an experienced coach that can help develop their young talent and have the Bengals' defense ready for crucial matchups in the AFC North.
"They get the most out of their players, certainly, and I think you've got to understand the division that we play in," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "You're gonna play six (games) a year that's gonna dictate, really, where you end up at the end of the season. This division's different. I think when people come and they play all four teams in the division, they feel that immediately. So, you certainly need a coordinator that has an understanding of that, which there's plenty of guys in the league that have been around the block that have done that."
Does Eberflus fit that description?
"Eberflus would be a STEAL for the Bengals," an anonymous NFL coach said. "One of the most complex and difficult defenses to plan for. Exotic packages on third downs and passing situations was one of the best in Dallas and early on in Indy."
Eberflus was the Cowboys linebackers coach from 2011-17. Then, he went to the Colts and was their defensive coordinator from 2018-21, before getting the Bears head coaching job.
He helped the Colts defense recover after finishing 30th in the NFL in 2017. They finished 10th in the first season with Eberflus.
It's also worth pointing out that the Bengals and Bears had a joint practice together in August ahead of their preseason matchup in Chicago. Taylor was asked about his relationship with Eberflus prior to the joint session.
I don't know him well, personally. I played against him several times, especially when he was in Indy," Taylor said in August. "I always had a ton of respect for him."
Eberflus has plenty of experience. Can he develop young talent? A big reason why Lou Anarumo isn't in town any more is because of how he handled Dax Hill, Myles Murphy, Jordan Battle and other young players on defense.
"I believe he could develop the talent," the NFL coach said. "He had multiple ways to run the defense over the years based on who he had. Defense was really never his issue."
Eberflus had issues with game management while he was a head coach, but that wouldn't be his job in Cincinnati.
Eberflus could be an ideal fit for the Bengals.
What has to happen next?
They need to bring him in for an interview. We'll see if that happens, but if it does—it could be an ideal match for a defense that desperately needs to be better next season.
