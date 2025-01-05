Cincinnati Bengals Can Sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to Extensions at Any Time
CINCINNATI — The Bengals can sign Tee Higgins to a contract extension at any time.
Yes, after weeks of Joe Burrow making the case for Higgins, Cincinnati can officially negotiate with Higgins' new agent Rocky Arceneaux. Arceneaux also represents Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Higgins, 25, played the 2024 season on the franchise tag. The deadline to sign him to a long-term deal prior to the 2024 campaign was July 15. Now that the regular season is over, he's free to sign a long-term deal with Cincinnati.
Higgins and the team don't need to wait until the franchise tag window opens or for free agency to agree to a long-term deal.
Burrow wants the Bengals to sign Higgins to a long-term deal this offseason.
"We started this whole thing together. We came in together and we've built this thing from the ground up," Burrow said after the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers in Week 18. "You don't want to make a habit of letting great players get out of the building, just like I said earlier in the week. Tee [Higgins] is a great player and a guy that does everything the right way and works really hard for it. When you have a guy like that, you don't—you just can't let him get out of the building. He's a one-of-a-kind person, one-of-a-kind player, and one that we really count on and is an integral part of what we do around here. Hopefully we can make that happen."
Higgins finished the 2024 season with 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.
Burrow, Chase and Higgins have had discussions about staying together. They want to remain in Cincinnati.
Burrow called him "a need" last month.
All eyes are on the Bengals' front office to sign Higgins and Chase to long-term extensions this offseason. Chase is under contract for 2025. Meanwhile, Higgins is set to become a free agent in March.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast