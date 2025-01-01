This is a Surprise: Zac Taylor Names Favorite Play From Joe Burrow This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has had plenty of big plays this season.
He's thrown for a Bengals record 4,641 yards and 42 touchdowns and is completing 69.8% of his passes in the process.
What's head coach Zac Taylor's favorite play from Burrow's season?
It wasn't the jump pass against the Steelers or the Superman pass against the Browns.
It wasn't the game-winning touchdown to Tee Higgins or his 47-yard touchdown run against the Giants.
"When he checked to speed option with the season on the line. A play that we don't really rep. We talk about very rarely versus a very specific look," Taylor told Joe Danneman of FOX 19. "In that moment for him to get to that check and get everyone on the same page for a 13-yard gain with a running back that's only been here for a couple weeks was more spectacular than people would ever realize."
Burrow made the check with just two minutes left in overtime. Herbert ran for 13 yards down to the Broncos 34-yard line. That set the stage for Higgins' heroics. Burrow found Higgins for the game-winning touchdown three plays later.
"That was the only thing I said to him after the game, was 'Really? Speed option with our whole season in the balance?' And he had been waiting for that moment and he executed it."
Watch Danneman's conversation with Taylor below:
