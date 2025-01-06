Look: Ja'Marr Chase Officially Makes History With Triple-Crown Receiving Season

Ja'Marr Chase is the 6th Triple Crown winner in the Super Bowl era, joining Cooper Kupp, Steve Smith Sr, Sterling Sharpe, Jerry Rice and Lance Alworth.



127 catches led by 12 (Amon-Ra St. Brown 115)

1,708 yards led by 175 (Justin Jefferson 1533)

17 TD led by 4 (Terry McLaurin 13)