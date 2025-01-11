Report: Former Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus 'Involved' in Bengals Defensive Coordinator Search
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be interested in former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Eberflus "is involved" in the Bengals' search for a new defensive coordinator.
They fired Lou Anarumo on Monday and have interviewed multiple candidates, including former Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Eberflus was fired by the Bears on Nov. 29. The Toledo native spent three seasons in Chicago (2022-24) and served as the Colts defensive coordinator for four seasons (2018-21).
We mentioned Eberflus as a possible candidate on Cincinnati Bengals Talk.
