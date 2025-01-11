All Bengals

Report: Former Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus 'Involved' in Bengals Defensive Coordinator Search

This is interesting...

James Rapien

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks at the scoreboard during their game against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Ford Field.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be interested in former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Eberflus "is involved" in the Bengals' search for a new defensive coordinator.

They fired Lou Anarumo on Monday and have interviewed multiple candidates, including former Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Eberflus was fired by the Bears on Nov. 29. The Toledo native spent three seasons in Chicago (2022-24) and served as the Colts defensive coordinator for four seasons (2018-21).

We mentioned Eberflus as a possible candidate on Cincinnati Bengals Talk. Watch the video and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Would you rather listen? Check out the podcast here.

