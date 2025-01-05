'You Just Can't Let Him Get Out of the Building' - Joe Burrow Backs Tee Higgins Again After Bengals Win
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat the Steelers 19-17 on Saturday night in what could've been his last game with Tee Higgins.
The 25-year-old played this season on the franchise tag and is scheduled to become a free agent in March.
Higgins finished the 2024 season with 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.
While the Bengals still have a chance of making the playoffs, Burrow made it clear that he wants Higgins back next season and beyond.
"We started this whole thing together. We came in together and we've built this thing from the ground up," Burrow said. "You don't want to make a habit of letting great players get out of the building, just like I said earlier in the week. Tee [Higgins] is a great player and a guy that does everything the right way and works really hard for it. When you have a guy like that, you don't—you just can't let him get out of the building. He's a one-of-a-kind person, one-of-a-kind player, and one that we really count on and is an integral part of what we do around here. Hopefully we can make that happen."
Higgins changed agents last month. He's now represented by Rocky Arceneaux—the same agent as Ja'Marr Chase.
Chase is also looking for a long-term deal this offseason after posting record-setting numbers. He is under contract for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Higgins could be tagged again, but he wants a long-term deal, not a one-year tag.
Clearly Burrow wants both of his top weapons back. He's made that clear over the past month. If the Bengals don't find their way into the postseason, attention will shift to the front office. They have to find a way to keep two of their top players this offseason.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast