NFL Coaching Legend Picks Joe Burrow to Make History During 2025 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — Jon Gruden is clearly a massive Joe Burrow. The former Super-Bowl-winning head coach appeared on Pardon My Take this week and picked the Bengals star to win the NFL MVP Award this coming season after voting for him to win last season.
Gruden got to meet Burrow at the Super Bowl and loves what he brings to the table as a passer after throwing for a league-leading 43 touchdowns and 4,918 yards last season.
"I just love Joe Burrow. I voted for Burrow last year," Gruden noted. "We met him at the Super Bowl. I got nervous meeting him. I feel like I was meeting one of my favorite celebrities in life. I wanted to ask for his autograph. That's how good his film is, man. I think he should have won the MVP last year, and I know everybody's gonna go, Ahhhh. This guy's close to winning a triple crown, man, pass completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, and he gets out of trouble. He is tough as hell, and he's such a cool guy, man.
"If they get a good defense, I'm not saying great. If they get a good defense and get off to a good start, which they've never done, but they do open with Cleveland and Jacksonville. I think if they win those two games, look out for Burrow and the Bengals."
Those opening two games will obviously loom large throughout the season, like every game does across just 17 battles. Cincinnati has plenty going for it entering the season, besides no Trey Hendrickson, who the team clearly missed in Philadelphia last week.
Getting their best defender signed and in football shape before traveling to Cleveland looms large in starting fast for just the second time in Burrow's career.
Cincinnati has won the division both times Burrow's started .500 or better in the opening four weeks.
