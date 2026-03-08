Joe Flacco's Interest In Bengals Return Revealed Ahead of 2026 Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Bengals backup quarterback Joe Flacco is considering a return to Cincinnati. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that he wants a chance to start, but the Bengals are a strong consideration if he can't find that opportunity.

"Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent Monday and wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job," Pelissero posted on X. "But if he’s a backup, sources say, Flacco would strongly consider a return to Cincinnati, where he filled in for Joe Burrow last fall and made his first Pro Bowl."

Cincinnati is hoping to keep Burrow healthy this coming season after Flacco threw for 1,664 yards, 13 TDs, and four INTs in his nine appearances. The veteran is definitely not retiring.

“I don’t really think about those things,” Flacco said about hanging it up in January. “I’m just being myself. I love being in the locker room. I love being part of the group; guys like this in general. And I’ve had a lot of fun here the last couple of months. … I’m trying to be the best I can at what I do. And however things shake out from here, they do. But I’ve had a lot of fun.”

The Bengals and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher clearly want him to return. Flacco brings the type of experience and professionalism coaches love.

"He’s been one of my favorite guys to be around," Pitcher said about Flacco at the NFL Combine. "I kidded him in our last discussion that he might be my last chance to coach somebody older than me. He laughed. I don’t know if he was pissed or thought that was funny. He was awesome. Great guy to work with. He brought the perspective and ability that only 20 years in the NFL and 200-whatever starts can bring. There are not a lot of people walking the earth like that. We love Joe. I’d love to have him back. He’s going to make decisions that are best for him and his family. We’ll see where it goes from there."

We'll see how his free agency plays out over the coming months.

