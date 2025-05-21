NFL Draft Steal: What Tahj Brooks Brings to Bengals' Offense and What Stands Out on Film
Lost in what feels like a constant (though not unreasonable) stream of existential deliberation on the Bengals' roster-building and asset management is the retooling and development of their running back room, which has been excellent.
The Bengals identified and developed Chase Brown into a legitimate number one running back. While he won't be Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry, he's a good player who contributes in every phase of the offense.
It did not take a premium asset to get him, and now they have another one to support him in Texas Tech's Tajh Brooks. The Bengals selected Brooks in the sixth-round (193rd overall).
In a draft loaded with premium talent at running back, surplus value would inevitably be created by pushing guys down the draft, The Bengals capitalized, and now the running back room is young, talented, and complements itself well.
Finding good running backs is not as simple as it may seem. While speed, strength, and athleticism lend themselves well to a position predicated on running and not getting tackled, it's anticipation and reaction that make an effective running back.
Athleticism is useless if you're running into guys, and it takes quite a lot of precision to maximize tight openings. I think you should draft backs that have these qualities (Bucky Irving, Kyren Williams) over freak athletes that don't (D'Andre Swift).
The nice thing about Brooks, among his many positive qualities, is that he has experience and has succeeded, to the tune of consecutive 1500-yard rushing seasons, in a run game that is frankly a disaster. When we turn on the tape, it's not hard to see why:
Inside zone, especially from a spread framework, is something that defenses have figured out how to neutralize without committing many resources. Inside zone is simple, you double the IDL (interior defensive lineman) and climb to the ILBs (inside linebackers), with the aim of having the running back hit one of the interior gaps, working from frontside to back.
Defenses can just pack the interior gaps with defensive linemen and leave as many secondary defenders out of the box as they want to defend space, because they can easily rally and tackle if the ball makes its way all the way to the perimeter. As a result, it's a terrible idea for production and efficiency, but it is a great way to evaluate running backs because a lot is placed on their shoulders to find their own openings, read defenders, and make blockers right.
It's all a marriage of reaction and timing. You have to understand not only where the openings will be, but how quickly they will close. You need to know when to accelerate and when to tempo, any delay or indecision may close your opening.
Here, with the nose lagging into the backside A gap and the C doing a great job displacing him from being able to 2-gap back into the other A, Brooks bursts into the frontside and maximizes the space, though the gain is minimal due to the schematic limitations mentioned previously. There are no wasted steps or moments with Brooks, efficiency that proved critical in keeping such a disadvantaged run game afloat.
Here with the OLB (outside linebacker) leaving with motion and a soft edge being created (nobody on the ball outside the T), he sees it and predetermines the bounce. This cuts the time it usually takes to get to the perimeter if he goes through his normal read, making the secondary defenders later to the ball. You also see the elite lateral quickness on film, which matches his pre-draft testing.
It's not just inside zone where his vision allows him to make plays. Here Baylor has the numbers they need to the pull side of counter, but Brooks picks up the overflow of the overlapping MLB and cuts back into the space behind him. The problem you see with this scheme a lot is that backs get too wide to follow their pullers to the perimeter and end up out of position to exploit any openings behind them that may open.
Brooks' lateral quickness is elite, posting a 93rd percentile short-shuttle and 76th percentile 3-cone at the combine. Altogether, these qualities create a guy who can create both in and out of structure at a high level without the usual trade-off of inefficiency.
He doesn't necessarily have the high-end juice to be a star, but he has everything you need to be a 3-down starter. The Bengals may have stolen one in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.