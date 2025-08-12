Tee Higgins Not a Fan of Big Narrative Surrounding 2025 Bengals Team
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins isn't a fan of the "start fast" narrative surrounding the Bengals. Cincinnati's star wide receiver chatted about the upcoming season with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio this week.
He just wants to block out the noise and play sound football.
"I really don't like the narrative of getting off to a hot start," Higgins told Schein. "I just feel like at the end of the day, we just got to execute as a team. Offense got to complement the defense, defense got to complement the offense, and special teams got to complement both. At the end of the day, it just comes down to executing as a team and finishing the game all the way through the fourth quarter."
The Bengals have a paltry 7-14-1 record in September during the Zac Taylor era, and it's even worse in the first two weeks (1-11 record). Higgins is surely excited to follow up a career-best 10 touchdowns last season.
Cincinnati will be favored in both games against the Browns and Jaguars to start this coming season as long as no major injuries wreck the starting lineup. Higgins is well aware of what Cincinnati needs to do to give itself more room to breathe at the end of seasons.
"Just stop with the narrative, man, just go out there and just play football, and execute as a team," Higgins concluded in a general response.
Check out the full exchange with Schein below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI