Tee Higgins Not a Fan of Big Narrative Surrounding 2025 Bengals Team

Blinders on.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) stands on the field during Bengals Camp practice at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) stands on the field during Bengals Camp practice at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins isn't a fan of the "start fast" narrative surrounding the Bengals. Cincinnati's star wide receiver chatted about the upcoming season with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio this week.

He just wants to block out the noise and play sound football.

"I really don't like the narrative of getting off to a hot start," Higgins told Schein. "I just feel like at the end of the day, we just got to execute as a team. Offense got to complement the defense, defense got to complement the offense, and special teams got to complement both. At the end of the day, it just comes down to executing as a team and finishing the game all the way through the fourth quarter."

The Bengals have a paltry 7-14-1 record in September during the Zac Taylor era, and it's even worse in the first two weeks (1-11 record). Higgins is surely excited to follow up a career-best 10 touchdowns last season.

Cincinnati will be favored in both games against the Browns and Jaguars to start this coming season as long as no major injuries wreck the starting lineup. Higgins is well aware of what Cincinnati needs to do to give itself more room to breathe at the end of seasons.

"Just stop with the narrative, man, just go out there and just play football, and execute as a team," Higgins concluded in a general response. 

Check out the full exchange with Schein below:

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

