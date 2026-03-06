Former Bengals Star Back On Free Agent Market After Reported Release

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon's time with the Houston Texans is over.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Texans are releasing Mixon at the former Bengals running back's request. Mixon was with the team for the past two seasons after starting his career in Cincinnati.

He was one of the best running backs in Bengals history and was part of the two AFC Championship runs earlier this decade. Mixon finished his seven-season Bengals career as one of the five best RBs in team history, ranking top-three among all Bengals ever in rushing yards (6,412), rushing touchdowns (49), and attempts (1,571).

His Texans career never really got off the ground after a tough year in 2024 and a mystery injury last offseason that forced him out of the entire 2025 campaign.

Cincinnati is set at running back with a lead back in Chase Brown and Tahj Brooks taking on a bigger role as the season went on in 2025, but Mixon could reunite in Minnesota. Former Bengals running backs coach Kyle Caskey is the Vikings RBs coach.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Mixon throughout his time in Cincinnati.

"I like Joe Mixon as our starting running back," Taylor said in the 2023 offseason. "We get him the ball a lot of different ways, just because, you know, Samaje (Perine) played more on third down than [Mixon] did, didn't mean that his production wasn't wavered. We're still going to throw him the football and hand him the football, and now you have a chance to see where these three other guys are going to get more opportunities."

Check out the full report from Schefter below:

Joe Mixon requested his release Thursday, per source, and was granted it today. The move saves the Texans $8 million against the cap. https://t.co/gL6IDcL9Xr pic.twitter.com/721M3vSzOC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2026

