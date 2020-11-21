Three Bold Predictions For Sunday's Game Against Washington

Here are three bold Bengals' predictions for Sunday's game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are looking for their first road win of the season on Sunday in Washington.

They enter with a 2-6-1 record. Washington is a half game worse at 2-7, but they're still favored by one-point.

Here are three bold Bengals predictions for Sunday's matchup.

Adriel Jeremiah Finds the End Zone

A.J. Green is having the worst season of his career. He has 31 receptions for 316 yards and hasn't scored a touchdown.

The 32-year-old doesn't have the same burst or explosion that he once had, but that doesn't mean he can't beat this Washington secondary. They've allowed eight 40-plus yard passing plays, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Green's longest catch is 22 yards this season. Look for that number to go up on Sunday.

The seven-time Pro Bowler will have a 30+ yard score and climb within two of Chad Johnson's franchise record for touchdown receptions (66).

Sack Time For Sam Hubbard and Company

The Bengals only have 11 sacks this season, which is the fourth-lowest in the NFL.

Outside of Carl Lawson, they've struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks this season.

They'll have some moderate success on Sunday.

Two Bengals not named Lawson are going to sack Alex Smith. That means Hubbard and one of his teammates are going to get in on the action.

Maybe safety Vonn Bell will be unleashed as a blitzer, which is something he excelled at in New Orleans.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo knows he needs to find a way to apply pressure. It may not work all game, but it'll be good enough to get a couple of sacks from someone not named Lawson.

Clutch Randy

Randy Bullock has made 19-of-21 field goal attempts this season. He hasn't missed an extra point and has played well for most of the year.

Unfortunately, Bullock's two misses were in one-possession games.

He missed a game-tying field goal as time expired against the Chargers in Week 1. He also missed a go-ahead field goal with 8:06 remaining in Week 6 against the Colts. The kick would've given the Bengals a 30-28 lead. They went on to lose that game 31-27.

Bullock will deliver for the Bengals on Sunday against Washington. The game is going to be tied late in the fourth quarter. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow will take Cincinnati down the field for the game winning score.

Bullock is going to make the kick and the Bengals are going to beat Washington 27-24.

