Voting for this year's Ring of Honor class ends on Friday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will induct two players into their Ring of Honor this season.

Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley made up the inaugural class.

Who will join them this year? There are 15 nominations, including Corey Dillon, Boomer Esiason, Willie Anderson, Chad Johnson and Isaac Curtis.

Ring of Honor voting ends on Friday. Here are the two players that should get the nod, including one honorable mention.

Chad Johnson Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Tom Szczerbowski Johnson aka "Ochocinco" is arguably the most influential player in Bengals' history. His end zone dancing, outgoing personality and trash talking are all things people remember, but his stats are the best in team history. Johnson is the Bengals' all-time leader in receptions (751), receiving yards (10,783) and receiving touchdowns (66). He was a huge reason why the organization was able to get out of the dreaded 90's and become a winning team again in the mid-2000's. Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and is an easy choice for the Ring of Honor. Boomer Esiason © The Enquirer/Gary Landers, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC Esiason led the Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII in 1988 and was named NFL MVP in the process. He's considered the second best quarterback in team history behind Anderson. Esiason ranks third in multiple Bengals' passing categories, including yards (27,149) and touchdowns (187). There are plenty of guys that are deserving, but the four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro should join the other legends in this year's Ring of Honor class. Honorable Mention: Willie Anderson Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons Anderson could end up on the Hall of Fame before he gets into the Bengals Ring of Honor. He's deserving of both, but Esiason and Johnson were invaluable. There are only inducting two players this year, which makes this a tough decision. Anderson was a great player, playing in 181 games for Cincinnati, including 173 starts. He was one of the best right tackles in the NFL for more than a decade. If the Bengals were inducting three players, Anderson would be a no-brainer. If he doesn't get inducted this year, he should go into the Ring of Honor in 2023.

