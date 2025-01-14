Watch: Peyton Manning Calls Out Quarterbacks Like Joe Burrow For Giving Bad Offensive Lines Gifts
CINCINNATI — NFL legend Peyton Manning kind of called out Joe Burrow for getting his offenisve line a gift this past Christmas.
Manning said on Monday's Manningcast that he didn't get his offensive linemen gifts if they didn't block well/the team missed the playoffs. Burrow's group fit both of those categories across arguably the most disappointing season in team history.
"You have to block well to get a gift," Manning said on ESPN2. "Couple years we didn't make the playoffs, I didn't get my guys anything. Like you didn't block that well. So don't feel obligated quarterbacks if your team doesn't make the playoffs."
Check out the clip below after Burrow got his offensive linemen katana swords for Christmas:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Move on From Two More Coaches, Making Major Changes to Staff
'Would Be a STEAL for the Bengals' - Is Matt Eberflus an Ideal Target in Cincinnati's Defensive Coordinator Search?
Report: Former Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus 'Involved' in Bengals Defensive Coordinator Search
Bengals Stars Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson Make AP NFL All-Pro Team Following 2024 Season
Who Are Some of the Top Options To Replace Lou Anarumo As Bengals Defensive Coordinator?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Major Move on Offense, Fire Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
Look: 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Make History, Miss Playoffs for Second-Straight Season
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Officially Makes History With Triple-Crown Receiving Season
Cincinnati Bengals Can Sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to Extensions at Any Time
'You Just Can't Let Him Get Out of the Building' - Joe Burrow Backs Tee Higgins Again After Bengals Win
This is a Surprise: Zac Taylor Names Favorite Play From Joe Burrow This Season
'Once in a Lifetime Player' - Joe Burrow Not Surprised Ja'Marr Chase Closing in on Triple Crown
Referee Report: Veteran Referee Gets Second Chance To Work Bengals Game After Week 8 Injury
Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message to Bengals' Front Office When Asked About Retaining Star Players
'I Would Love To Finish My Career Here' - Bengals CB Mike Hilton Talks Uncertain Future After Sunday's Finale
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast