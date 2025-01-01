'Once in a Lifetime Player' - Joe Burrow Not Surprised Ja'Marr Chase Closing in on Triple Crown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL in receptions (117), yards (1,612) and receiving touchdowns (16) going into the final week of the season.
Chase is one game away from becoming just the fifth player since 1967 to win the award.
He has eight more receptions than Amon-Ra St. Brown, 123 yards more than Justin Jefferson and four more touchdowns than St. Brown and Terry McLaurin.
"I think a couple of them (categories) are pretty out of reach for everybody else. I think he’s got a seven-or-eight catch lead, make sure he gets it," Joe Burrow said on Wednesday.
The star quarterback went on to praise Chase. The two gave been teammates for six season—two in college and four in the NFL.
"Not surprising. He works for it," Burrow said. "He grinds for it. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type player and our careers will forever be tied together from college into the pro landscape. That’s just fun to be a part of."
Chase's 117 receptions and 1,612 yards are already Bengals franchise records. He's one touchdown away from tying Carl Pickens' team record for receiving touchdowns in a season (17).
A Bengals player has never won the triple crown. Chase is one game away from joining Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith and Cooper Kupp as the only receivers in the past 57 years to win the award.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast