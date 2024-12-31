'I Would Love To Finish My Career Here' - Bengals CB Mike Hilton Talks Uncertain Future After Sunday's Finale
CINCINNATI – With Joe Burrow stumping for him and his contact about to expire, Tee Higgins’ future with the Cincinnati Bengals has dominated much of the conversation the last few weeks.
But Higgins isn’t the only player who might be playing his final game for the team Saturday, nor is he the only one expressing hope to remain in Cincinnati.
Bengals safety Mike Hilton – who today was named the recipient of the Media Cooperation Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America – said he wants to continue playing for the Bengals in 2024 and beyond.
“I've been here for a long time and really watched this place change a lot,” Hilton said. “Obviously I would love to finish my career here. But the nature of the business is you never know. When that time comes, we'll figure it out.”
That time will come in a few months when Hilton is one of 16 players on the current 53-man roster – plus another five on Injured Reserve – whose contracts will expire.
Eleven of them are starters/regulars.
Hilton turns 31 on March 9.
One day later, the NFL’s free agency period kicks off with the legal tampering period.
Has Hilton started thinking about his future?
“I've thought about it,” Hilton said. “Obviously I've been around this league for a long time, and I know the nature of the business. I don't know.
“I've just got to go out there and keep performing,” Hilton added. “I'm still showing that I'm one of the top guys at my position. I bring a lot of value to this team. Whatever happens in the offseason happens.”
The Bengals brought safety Vonn Bell back to add experience and leadership to a defensive backs room full of rookies and other youngsters.
And Bell did.
But he lost his starting job to Jordan Battle, so Hilton has been the secondary’s voice of experience on the field.
Hilton has lost some of his own playing time, with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo taking him off the field on longer third downs.
But on first and second down, Hilton has been as good as ever at timing up blitzes and stopping the run.
“Guys look for me to be the play maker, be the tone setter on defense and I've been doing that,” Hilton said. “I just want to continue to get better and try to make plays for the guys.”
With his 31st birthday around the corner and 122 – soon to be 123 – games behind him, how much longer does Hilton see himself playing.
“I've still got two or three (years) in me,” he said. “That's my honest opinion. I feel like there's really not anybody who can do what I do. And I feel like that brings a lot of value to some teams.”
