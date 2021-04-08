Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor for Franchise Legends, Inaugural Class Coming This Fall

CINCINNATI — A Ring of Honor is coming to Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals made the announcement on Thursday morning.

Anthony Munoz and Paul Brown will be the first two members of the inaugural class.

“We are embarking on an exciting new chapter,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “This is an important year to bring people back together and engage in meaningful ways that build community. Through the Bengals Ring of Honor, we will be able to celebrate our great history and keep memories alive as we create content that can be shared for generations to come.”

The full list of nominees is expected to be released in May. Season ticket holders will vote for the other two members of the inaugural class.

The Ring of Honor will be displayed on the East facade inside Paul Brown Stadium and live on Bengals digital channels. Four legends will be inducted in the inaugural class with a halftime ceremony during a Bengals home game this season.

Fans have been asking for the team to honor past greats for years. The organization has had so many top notch players come through Cincinnati over the past 53 seasons.

Last year, AllBengals released a mythical Ring of Honor, which included Brown and Munoz.

