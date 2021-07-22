Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: Two Legends Joining Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz in Inaugural Class

The four legends will be inducted on Sept. 30.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals inaugural Ring of Honor class is set. Ken Anderson and Ken Riley will join Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown in the first class of legends.

The four men will be inducted on Sept. 30 during the Bengals matchup against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

"We have a long history of players, many of them great players. Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are at the top of that list of great players," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. "They were the type of players that we like to think our team is all about. I am pleased they are the top picks of the fans."

Voting for the Ring of Honor took place from May 24 – June 18. The ballot featured 17 nominees and season ticket holders were able to vote for two people to be inducted.

The fan base chose Anderson and Riley. Other candidates included Chad Johnson, Willie Anderson and Boomer Esiason.

The Bengals introduced a Ring of Honor in April. Both Brown and Muñoz—were instant inductees.

Brown founded the franchise and coached the team for seven seasons. Meanwhile Muñoz is the only Hall of Famer in team history. He's considered by many to be the greatest offensive lineman of all-time.

Now the "two Ken's" will join them.

“The Bengals organization is very special to me, and I’m so proud to be a part of the inaugural class,” Anderson said in a statement. “We have a great football tradition. It’s one of winning, it’s one of playing hard. That goes back to the Paul Brown days. I’m glad that can be recognized. I think back to those days because I think those days are coming again.”

The Ring of Honor was created to honor former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition. It will be displayed on the East facade inside Paul Brown Stadium and live on Bengals digital channels.

