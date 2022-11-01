Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Ugly Loss to the Browns on Halloween Night

The Bengals fell to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in AFC North play after a blow out loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football. Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

The Browns

I spent most of the fourth quarter trying to think up a winner for the Bengals, and I got nothing.

I thought Joe Burrow was fine, but his standards are so high that I wouldn’t classify this performance as a winner. Zach Carter had a couple nice plays and Trenton Irwin probably moved up the depth chart. Other than that, it was a complete embarrassment for the Bengals on national television. For that, no one gets in the column this week except the Browns.

Losers

Jonah Williams

The Bengals left tackle was abused by the Browns defensive line on Monday night. In previous weeks, the Bengals offensive line looked much better, but against the Browns they regressed completely, mostly due to Jonah Williams. Left tackle should be the position the Bengals could improve on this upcoming offseason.

Kevin Huber

Not that punting mattered too much tonight, but the Bengals punter struggled, as he has most of the season to this point. The most notable moment was his 23 yard punt in the first quarter. Like left tackle, punter is a position the Bengals definitely could improve.

Zac Taylor

This isn’t completely on Zac Taylor, but the Bengals offensive coaching as a whole. Ja’Marr Chase is an elite game changer, but his absence shouldn’t cripple your offense completely. The coaching couldn’t scheme open their weapons against a mediocre and banged up Browns defense, which is a massive problem with Chase still due to miss a few weeks. Something needs to change fast, or their playoff hopes could be in big trouble.

Mike Thomas

The Bengals wide receiver had a great opportunity against the Browns with Chase out. He had his chance early, but dropped a wide open pass in the first quarter. He wasn’t seen much after that, so his chances at seeing the field the next few weeks might have been ruined.

