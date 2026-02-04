Bengals Star Joe Burrow Confirms His Happiness in Cincinnati

The 2025 season was another frustrating one for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Cincinnati went just 6-11, missing out on the playoffs once again. Burrow's health was a significant part of the equation, as he needed surgery to repair a Grade 3 turf toe injury. It took nearly three full months for Burrow to recover. Once he returned to the field, the Bengals were well out of playoff contention.

Some late season press conferences revealed Burrow's frustration with how the season had gone, leading some to wonder whether or not he was happy as Cincinnati's franchise quarterback.

Burrow put all of that to rest at the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday night.

"Yeah, I am," Burrow said when asked if he was happy in Cincinnati. "I think, you know, everybody has bad days, right? Sometimes, they fall on press conference days...so that's how it goes sometimes," Burrow added with a chuckle.

The Bengals would benefit from a full season of good health for Burrow, who played in just eight games last season, completing 66.8% of his throws for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions.

