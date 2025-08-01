Cincinnati Bengals Player Gifts Parents a House, Records Their Emotional Reactions
CINCINNATI – Making it to the NFL was only part of the dream for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Tycen Anderson.
A fifth-round pick out of the University of Toledo in 2022, Anderson has fought through multiple injuries to become one of the top special teams performers in the league.
And even though he’s heading into the final year of his modest – by NFL standards – rookie contract, he’s been investing to make possible the other part of his dream – gifting his parents, William and Sandra, something special.
To celebrate Sandra’s 50th birthday, Anderson surprised his parents with a new house in their hometown of Toledo the day before he reported to training camp.
On Monday, he posted a video showing their emotional reactions.
“My cousin is a realtor, and I started investing in property and learning about other assets and the idea just started to develop,” Anderson said.
Anderson used his cousin at the realtor and had him reach out to William, a self-employed carpenter, to see if he could come inspect the roof of the house that “a client” was interested in.
William gave the roof an A-plus grade and said there was nothing to worry about and didn’t think anything more about it.
Tycen told his parents he was taking them to dinner for Sandra’s birthday but first needed to stop by a friend’s house.
“We pulled up and he said, ‘Bro, I was just at this house,’” an amused Tycen said.
Tycen signed a four-year, $3.97 million contract which will pay him a base salary of $1.1 million this season, but only if he makes the team.
At this point, that’s a foregone conclusion even though he’s never played a snap on defense after a hamstring injury kept him out his entire rookie year and an ACL tear in Week 8 ended his 2023 season.
He was second on the team in special teams snaps last year, and with the team not adding any safeties in free agency or the draft, Tycen should see his first action on defense in 2025.
The video of his parents surprised reaction is set to the song “Who I Do It For” by YFN Lucci.
When Tycen received the final edited version Monday evening, he couldn’t wait to put a caption on it and post it even though it was nearly midnight.
But the point of the video wasn’t to attract the most views or engagement by posting it a time to maximize exposure.
It was simply another way to pay homage to the people he does it for.