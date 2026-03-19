Not So Fast: Tycen Anderson Has No Deal in Place After All

CINCINNATI — Not so fast my friend. Despite league sources confirming Tycen Anderson was headed to the Denver Broncos, the veteran safety confirmed he remains a free agent and hasn't agreed to a contract.

That means the veteran is still available and free to sign with any team, including the Bengals.

Did the Bengals jump back into talks in the 11th hour? It's a reasonable question to ask at this point. Anderson to the Broncos was considered a done deal on Wednesday evening. Multiple people in the Bengals building thought Anderson to the Broncos was a done deal. Now they have a chance to keep him. Now things appear to be very much up in the air.

It's unclear what exactly happened, but what we do know is that the Denver Broncos want to sign Anderson. The Bengals expressed interest in bringing him back to Cincinnati prior to free agency. Other teams have also shown interest in the veteran safety since free agency opened last week.

Anderson never got an opportunity to play defense for the Bengals and was viewed as a core special teamer.

Do the Broncos want to use him on defense? Would another team be interested in giving him a chance to play defense? If so, that could be a determining factor in Anderson's decision. The Bengals just signed Bryan Cook to pair with Jordan Battle at safety. Anderson won't get an opportunity to play defense in Cincinnati unless there's an injury.

Possible Return?

Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson (26) takes to the field for warm ups before facing Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium on Monday, December 9, 2024. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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One thing is certain: Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons wanted to keep Anderson. The 26 year old became a do-it-all piece on special teams for the Bengals during his four years with the team.

"I'd love that," Simmons said last month when asked about the team possibly re-signing Anderson. "I think it's a huge, huge factor for us. He's obviously a good player. I think that he's an important cog for us and he knows how I feel about him. We stay in touch a lot and have throughout his career. I've got a great affection for him. I have a great deal of trust and admiration for what he does and it'll be great to get him back."

Anderson played in every game in each of the past two seasons and 41 games in his four years with the Bengals, racking up 46 career tackles in the process.

It looked like he was leaving Cincinnati a few hours ago. Now the door is at least cracked for him to return. We will keep everyone updated on his status and any Bengals free agent news when it breaks.