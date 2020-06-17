Super Bowl champion thinks A.J. Green is going to have a huge season

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on A.J. Green this offseason because they believe he can be a big part of their future.

Green, who will be 32 at the end of July, has missed 29 of a possible 64 games over the past four seasons.

The Bengals think the seven-time Pro Bowler could look like his old self with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in the mix.

They aren't alone.

Former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion James Jones thinks Green is going to have a bounce-back season.

"It's a lot of talented position players on this team for Cincinnati and A.J. Green is the biggest one," Jones said on NFL Network. "You have them other weapons on the side, so one-on-one coverage for him [Green] and he's going to have a big-time year. A thousand-plus yards, back to the Pro Bowl, 10+ touchdowns for A.J. Green. You better believe when you go into the game plan, you cannot get A.J. Green the ball enough."

Green is the only wide receiver in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. He missed all of last year with an ankle injury that required surgery. He was close to playing in games at the end of the year.

Green is 100 percent healthy. He's spent the offseason working out in Atlanta.

The Bengals have until July 15 to sign him to a long-term deal. Green will make $17.9 million this season on the franchise tag if the two sides are unable to come to an agreement.

Green has 63 touchdown receptions, which is just four shy of breaking Chad Johnson's record (66) for most touchdown receptions in team history.